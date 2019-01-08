Log in
UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

01/08/2019 | 05:39am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 08 January 2019



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF Act 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 03 Jan 2019

576,800

Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22 03 Jan 2019

119,100

Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 128,769,433
Direct (%) 11.022
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 128,769,433
Date of notice 04 Jan 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08 Jan 2019

Disclaimer

UMW Holdings Bhd published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:38:02 UTC
