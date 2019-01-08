UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Date: 08 January 2019





Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia. Company No. EPF Act 1991 Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 03 Jan 2019 576,800 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction 22 03 Jan 2019 119,100 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 128,769,433 Direct (%) 11.022 Indirect/deemed interest (units) Indirect/deemed interest (%) Total no of securities after change 128,769,433 Date of notice 04 Jan 2019 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08 Jan 2019