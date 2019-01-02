Log in
UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)

01/02/2019 | 10:34am CET
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 02 January 2019



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)
Address Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. KWAPACT6622007
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 28 Dec 2018

37,800

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
Address of registered holder Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22 31 Dec 2018

70,300

Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
Address of registered holder Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares in open market by KWAP's Fund Manager
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 82,665,167
Direct (%) 7.076
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 82,665,167
Date of notice 02 Jan 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 02 Jan 2019

Disclaimer

UMW Holdings Bhd published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:33:05 UTC
