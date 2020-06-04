Log in
UMWA United Mine Workers of America : DNC council's climate change plan overlooks energy workers and communities

06/04/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JUNE 4, 2020

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

'The recommendations issued today by the Democratic National Committee's Environment and Climate Crisis Council are technologically, economically and politically unachievable. Worse, the Council puts the burden of meeting an impossible set of goals squarely on the backs of traditional energy workers in America and their communities, without putting forth any concrete plan to keep those workers and communities viable in the long term.

'I have to ask if this Council sought the input of anyone who might question their conclusions or suggest alternatives to their recommendations? Did they ask the opinion of a coal miner? A worker in a coal-fired power plant? A mayor whose community will be devastated when a plant or a mine closes? I sincerely doubt it.

'No one is suggesting that climate change is not happening or that we do not need to take action to deal with it. It is, and we must. But once again, we see a condescending, 'we know what's best for you' attitude toward traditional energy workers, their families and their communities.

'The notion that adopting the policies recommended by this Council will not have political ramifications in traditional-energy, blue-collar swing states is ludicrous. I can assure you that the mere issuing of this report has already cost Democrats potential votes in places like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, without adding any new ones.

'As chair of the AFL-CIO's Energy Committee, I will be bringing this matter before that Committee, so that we can consider how we approach this.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 18:55:08 UTC
