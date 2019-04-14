UMWA United Mine Workers of America : President Roberts to speak in Grundy on 30th anniversary of Pittston strike

Source: Dickson Star

April 10, 2019

'Solidarity: The 30th Anniversary of the Pittston Coal Strike' will be the topic of Buchanan County Public Library's Local History Wednesday Workshop, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Cecil Roberts, the current president of the United Mine Workers of America, will look back on the Pittston Coal Strike that began in April of 1989. The strike would center around Southwest Virginia, especially Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties.

During the 10-month long strike, Roberts served as the on-the-scene leader and day-to-day negotiator for the union. In addition to sharing his memories of that time, he will offer his insights into the state of the labor movement today and explore the future of the union.

Roberts, a native of Kanawha County, W.Va., has served as president of the UMWA since October of 1995. His length of service as president is second only to John L. Lewis.

The workshops are part of the library's effort to promote and preserve the history of Buchanan County. All Wednesday Workshops are free and open to the public.

The library is located at 1185 Poe Town Street in Grundy. For more information, please call 276-935-5721 or visit our website at www.bcplnet.org.