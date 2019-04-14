Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UMWA United Mine Workers of America : President Roberts to speak in Grundy on 30th anniversary of Pittston strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Source: Dickson Star

April 10, 2019

'Solidarity: The 30th Anniversary of the Pittston Coal Strike' will be the topic of Buchanan County Public Library's Local History Wednesday Workshop, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Cecil Roberts, the current president of the United Mine Workers of America, will look back on the Pittston Coal Strike that began in April of 1989. The strike would center around Southwest Virginia, especially Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties.

During the 10-month long strike, Roberts served as the on-the-scene leader and day-to-day negotiator for the union. In addition to sharing his memories of that time, he will offer his insights into the state of the labor movement today and explore the future of the union.

Roberts, a native of Kanawha County, W.Va., has served as president of the UMWA since October of 1995. His length of service as president is second only to John L. Lewis.

The workshops are part of the library's effort to promote and preserve the history of Buchanan County. All Wednesday Workshops are free and open to the public.

The library is located at 1185 Poe Town Street in Grundy. For more information, please call 276-935-5721 or visit our website at www.bcplnet.org.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pAsia's tech champions zero in on main street banking
RE
08:48pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Coast growth drives multi-million energy infrastructure
PU
08:18pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : President Roberts to speak in Grundy on 30th anniversary of Pittston strike
PU
07:33pFROM BREAK-FIX TO MANAGED SERVICE AGREEMENT : Targeting Existing Clients
PU
07:20pUK property asking prices rise, Brexit delay could spur buyers - Rightmove
RE
07:13pUK businesses stash cash as Brexit gloom deepens - Deloitte
RE
07:10pCorporate jetmakers court Chinese elite for sales despite slowing economy
RE
06:53pWINNER'S BAG : Tiger Woods, Masters Tournament
PU
06:38pGREENE COUNTY OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 04/23/2019
PU
05:15pMilder Weather Puts a Spring in the Step of UK Retailers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : HK Bellawings Jet Limited of Hong Kong Firms Up Order for Four More Bombardier..
3DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
4CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORAT : CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY : builds world's first armed amphibious dro..
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : BILIBILI : Cai fans demand posts be deleted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About