Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Stolen Pensions | Coal Miners | AFL-CIO Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

In 1946, Congress made a promise to coal miners that we would take care of them after a lifetime of dangerous work. Today, the Mine Workers (UMWA) pension plan is at serious risk following the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent coal company bankruptcies. With the support of the UMWA and allies, Congress is considering the Miners Pension Protection Act, which would ensure that the country keeps its promises to miners who helped make sure our electrical grid had the fuel it needed.

We want to thank to AFL-CIO and all of it's affiliates for their incredible support for our bill, the Miners Pension Protection Act. Call your representative today and tell them to ACT NOW to preserve the pensions of those who have earned and deserve it!

Congressional Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 21:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pIMF awaits new fuel decree to revise Ecuador lending programme - official
RE
06:23pBoeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions
RE
06:11pBoeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions
RE
06:11pASRT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGIST : Vacancy Rates Rise for Radiographers
PU
05:56pBANK OF JAMAICA : Press Release Bank of Jamaica Intervenes in the FX Market - Results - 18 October 2019
PU
05:36pFAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot
RE
05:34pLira may be Turkey's Achilles heel in Syria battle
RE
05:26pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Down On Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pTech Down Amid Trepidation On Global Growth -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : WAITR : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important De..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reaches licensing deal with News Corp for headlines
3SPRINT CORPORATION : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business co..
4BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : BLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
5JANONE INC. : JANONE : Revised definitive proxy soliciting materials

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group