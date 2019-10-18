UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Stolen Pensions | Coal Miners | AFL-CIO Video

In 1946, Congress made a promise to coal miners that we would take care of them after a lifetime of dangerous work. Today, the Mine Workers (UMWA) pension plan is at serious risk following the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent coal company bankruptcies. With the support of the UMWA and allies, Congress is considering the Miners Pension Protection Act, which would ensure that the country keeps its promises to miners who helped make sure our electrical grid had the fuel it needed.

We want to thank to AFL-CIO and all of it's affiliates for their incredible support for our bill, the Miners Pension Protection Act. Call your representative today and tell them to ACT NOW to preserve the pensions of those who have earned and deserve it!

Congressional Switchboard: (202) 224-3121