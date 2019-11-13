Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Union Plus Car Rentals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:25am EST

Source: Union Plus

Save up to 25% on Car Rental Rates

Whether it's a car, van, SUV or truck rental, working families can get good rental car deals and drive in style for less.

Discount rental car rates and savings vary depending on the type of car or vehicle, time of year, location and length of car rental reservation.

Enjoying great discounts at six car rental companies is as easy as 1-2-3!

Compare pricing and choose your rental car company.

Make a reservation online or over the phone - make sure you have the corresponding discount number.

Pick up your rental car and hit the road!

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 16:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aQ3 2019 : Gold investments have more than doubled year-on-year
PU
11:40aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Sunny Jain
PU
11:40aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Prices Rebound in October
PU
11:38aAlibaba launches $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing to fund expansion
RE
11:35aBank of Canada unveils tool to help sound financial institutions endure liquidity shocks
RE
11:35aMR PRICE : Can't Stop South African Cotton
PU
11:34aLagarde takes ECB governors on retreat to iron out differences - sources
RE
11:33aAfrican swine fever in China more severe than previously thought - ADM CFO
RE
11:30aBank of Canada Expands Lending Options for Financial Institutions
DJ
11:30aUN UNITED NATIONS : Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group