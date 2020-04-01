UMWA mourns BCTGM President David Durkee

[TRIANGLE, VA.] ​United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today, mourning the passing of BCTGM International Union President David B. Durkee:

'David Durkee was one of my heroes in the labor movement. He fought like a lion on behalf of his members, unafraid to take on giant international corporations with courage, conviction and determination to preserve their jobs, their pensions and their communities. His ability to analyze complex problems and develop innovative solutions was an inspiration not just to me, but to all who worked with him.

'Brother Durkee and his BCTGM members were among 13,000 of us in Columbus, Ohio in the summer of 2018 as we rallied to fix America's pension crisis. His strong activism for preserving pensions of current and future retirees - not just from his union, but from all unions - remains one of the labor movement's guiding lights as we continue that battle.

'David was also my friend, and I will miss him terribly. The hearts and prayers of the entire UMWA family are with our brothers and sisters in the BCTGM and with Brother Durkee's family at this most difficult time.'

