UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : Deputy Secretary-General calls for a transformation of the organization to empower those furthest behind

Beirut, 8 April 2019 (ESCWA)--Ensuring the United Nations Development System is able to respond to the needs of member States to implement the ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was at the core of the agenda of a high-level gathering in Beirut, Lebanon where the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed addressed members of United Nations regional agencies, the League of Arab States and other partners.

Today, the 25th meeting of the Regional Coordination Mechanism (RCM) welcomed more than 50 participants and experts at a special session on UN Reform to identify ways of transforming the UN development system at the regional level to support Arab countries implement an inclusive and sustainable development agenda.

'We are failing those who need us the most', warned Ms. Mohamed in her remarks to the representatives of regional organizations. 'The 2030 Agenda goes beyond goals and way beyond 2030, it is about serving people - everywhere - and about leaving no one behind', she continued.

Upon taking up his term, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres put forward proposals for sweeping reforms of the global organization's management, development system and peace and security architecture. Reflecting on the role of the UN in the region, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Ms. Rola Dashti noted, 'it is critical that we reinvigorate our approach to supporting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, by focusing on more effectively aligning efforts across the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development'.

The meeting is scheduled only weeks ahead of the release of the UN Secretary-General's new report on reforming the UN development system to the Economic and Social Council. The report is expected to lay out the Secretary-General's vision for implementing the reform at the global, regional and country levels.

The meeting will also discuss support of the United Nations organizations to the priorities of the League of Arab States as laid out in the Beirut Declaration, the outcome document of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held on 20 January 2019, and review progress made by inter-agency working groups.

The Regional Coordination Mechanism (RCM) was established pursuant to ECOSOC Resolution 1998/46 to hold 'regular interagency meetings in each of the five regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean and Western Asia) with a view to improving coordination among the work programmes of the organizations of the United Nations system in each region'.



