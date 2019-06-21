UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : ESCWA Committee on Energy convenes 12th Session

ESCWA Committee on Energy convenes 12th Session



Beirut, Lebanon, 24-25 June 2019

What : The Committee on Energy of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) is convening its 12th session. Participants will include representatives of member States and relevant international and regional organizations, as well as energy experts.

When : 24-25 June 2019

Opening: 24 June 2019, at 9:00 AM

Where : ESCWA Headquarters, Riad el-Solh Square, Beirut, Lebanon

Who :

Ms. Roula Majdalani, Director of the Sustainable Development Policies Division, ESCWA;

Mr. Walid Yarkit, Representative of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Chairman of the 11 th Session of the ESCWA Committee;

Session of the ESCWA Committee; Mr. Mohamma Mustafa Al Khatib, Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Chairman of the 12th Session of the ESCWA Committee.



Why : The 12th session of the Committee on Energy will offer member State representatives a platform to discuss issues including progress in implementation of energy-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets in the Arab region; mainstreaming those Goals and targets into national development plans; the water-energy-food nexus; regional cooperation in climate change issues; and the activities of the ESCWA Group of Experts on Fossil Fuel.

In accordance with the Arabic alphabetical order employed by the United Nations, Jordan will assume Chairmanship of the 12th Session after Mauritania. Mauritania and the United Arab Emirates will assume the vice-chairmanship, and Bahrain the role of rapporteur.

