UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : ESCWA to launch first regional Statistics Portal on Wednesday during 13th Statistical Committee

01/28/2019 | 02:24am EST

Beirut, Lebanon, 29-30 January 2019


What: The 13th session of the Statistical Committee of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the launch of a first-of-its-kind Arab region ESCWA Statistical Information Portal (ESIP).
When: Tuesday 29 January at 10:00amand Wednesday 30 at 9:00am
Where: ESCWA Headquarters, Riad el-Solh Square, Beirut, Lebanon
Why: The Statistical Committee holds its sessions biennially to follow up on progress achieved by member States in developing their statistical systems; provide them with technical advice; propose training programmes and organize workshops and seminars to enhance their statistical capacity; assist them in standardizing national statistics to ensure their comparability at the regional and international levels; coordinate the exchange of statistical data and information between member States and the United Nations Statistical Commission; and coordinate the statistical programmes of member States, especially in matters relating to surveys and censuses.
The portal offers users a variety of statistical services and products covering a range of social and economics areas, while facilitating open access to a wealth of statistical data, analysis, and information on ESCWA member states.
Discussions will revolve around (1) technology for statistics: opportunities and implications; (2) statistics and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and (3) the proposed programme for 2020 and the upcoming phase.
Who: Senior delegates from the national statistical offices in ESCWA member States, national technical focal points and experts, and representatives of regional and international organizations involved in statistical work.
The ESCWA Communication and Information Unit (ECIU) kindly asks media representatives wishing to cover this meeting to confirm their attendance at +96170008879.

*****

For more information:
Mr. Nabil Abu-Dargham, Head of the ESCWA Communication and Information Unit:
+961-70-99 31 44; dargham@un.org (link sends e-mail)
Ms. Rania Harb: +961-70-00 88 79; harb1@un.org(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 07:23:04 UTC
