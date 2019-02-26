Log in
UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : Executive Secretary reiterates ESCWA support to Lebanon

02/26/2019 | 11:08am EST

Beirut, 26 February 2019 (ESCWA)--United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Rola Dashti today called on Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and reiterated the support of the Regional Commission to Lebanon in the social and economic dossiers.
Dashti asserted that ESCWA will continue to provide close assistance in services and expertise at the socio-economic level.
She stressed the need to promote economic environment so that it attracts foreign investments Lebanon is expecting, adding that she discussed with the Prime Minister how ESCWA can contribute in this regard.
Furthermore, she stated that discussions with Prime Minister Hariri focused on social topics and particularly in relation to creating employment opportunities for the youth and enhancing the Lebanese family income.
Litani River
At the environmental level, Dashti highlighted the importance of the Litani River pollution and underscored that ESCWA is cooperating with the Litani River Authority on several issues to protect it from pollution and drought.
Dashti noted that ESCWA will be working on several economic issues including the improvement of the domestic product, relevant legislation and ministerial resolutions as well as investment projects that will be put into energy and infrastructure sectors, in addition to the issue of women and enhancing their role at the socio-economic levels.
The ESCWA Chief praised the appointment of four female ministers in the Lebanese Cabinet, and expressed her hope to see more women at the decision-making levels in the future.

*****


For more information:
-Nabil Abu-Dargham, Head, ESCWA Communication and Information Unit,
+961-70-993-144; email: dargham@un.org(link sends e-mail)
-Ms Rania Harb, Public Information Assistant, +961-70-008-879; email: harb1@un.org(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 16:07:03 UTC
