UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : Lebanese Minister May Chidiac opens ESCWA workshop on open government and emerging technologies

06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Beirut, Lebanon, 2-4 July 2019
What: Under the patronage and the presence of the Minister of State for Administrative Reform in Lebanon May Chidiac, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) is organizing a three-day regional workshop on 'Open Government and Emerging Technologies in the Arab Region '.
This workshop is the second regional workshop organized by ESCWA under a broader project entitled 'Institutional development for better service delivery towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals in Western Asia' launched in 2016.
When: 2-4 July 2019
Opening: 2 July 2019, at 10:00 AM
Where: ESCWA Headquarters, Riad el-Solh Square, Beirut, Lebanon
Who:

  • Ms. May Chidiac, Minister of State for Administrative Reform;
  • Mr. Mounir Tabet, Deputy Executive Secretary, ESCWA


Why: The main objective of this workshop is to build the capacity of participants on open government that will provide participants with knowledge on options, tools and actions to develop and implementation open government initiatives in the Arab region, especially related to open data and participation.
The workshop activities will be based on the capacity development materials developed by ESCWA on open data and on participation, collaboration and engagement, as well as the Commission's study on an open government policy framework for Arab countries.
The ESCWA Communication and Information Unit (ECIU) kindly asks media representatives wishing to cover this meeting to confirm their attendance at +9613910930.

***


For more information:
-Nabil Abu-Dargham, Head, ESCWA Communication and Information Unit,
+961-70-993-144; email: dargham@un.org
-Ms Rania Harb, Public Information Assistant, +961-70-008-879; email: harb1@un.org
-Ms Maryam Sleiman, Public Information Assistant, +9611978815, email: sleiman2@un.org

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
