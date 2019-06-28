UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : Lebanese Minister May Chidiac opens ESCWA workshop on open government and emerging technologies

Beirut, Lebanon, 2-4 July 2019

What : Under the patronage and the presence of the Minister of State for Administrative Reform in Lebanon May Chidiac, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) is organizing a three-day regional workshop on 'Open Government and Emerging Technologies in the Arab Region '.

This workshop is the second regional workshop organized by ESCWA under a broader project entitled 'Institutional development for better service delivery towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals in Western Asia' launched in 2016.

When : 2-4 July 2019

Opening: 2 July 2019, at 10:00 AM

Where : ESCWA Headquarters, Riad el-Solh Square, Beirut, Lebanon

Who :

Ms. May Chidiac, Minister of State for Administrative Reform;

Mr. Mounir Tabet, Deputy Executive Secretary, ESCWA



Why : The main objective of this workshop is to build the capacity of participants on open government that will provide participants with knowledge on options, tools and actions to develop and implementation open government initiatives in the Arab region, especially related to open data and participation.

The workshop activities will be based on the capacity development materials developed by ESCWA on open data and on participation, collaboration and engagement, as well as the Commission's study on an open government policy framework for Arab countries.

The ESCWA Communication and Information Unit (ECIU) kindly asks media representatives wishing to cover this meeting to confirm their attendance at +9613910930.

***