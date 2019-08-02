UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : ‘Political Tourism' students visit ESCWA

Beirut, 02 August 2019 (ESCWA)--Around 45 foreign students of Lebanese origin today paid a visit to ESCWA as part of a broader tour in Lebanon organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the framework of 'Political Tourism'. The project aims to introduce the students to the political system in the country as well as the different United Nations entities operating in it and their respective mandates.

In this context, ESCWA Executive Secretary, Rola Dashti, highlighted the importance of having ESCWA in Beirut and the key role it plays today as a think tank and hub for experts. She added that young people are the key catalyst that will incite governments to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and hence to achieve wellness of the peoples and prosperity of countries.

'We commend the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for including an introduction to the United Nations within the 'Political Tourism' programme,' Dashti said. 'This will contribute to raising these young people's awareness on ways that allow them to be more engaged in development projects of the UN system,' she added.

The Executive Secretary called the young students to maintain their contacts with ESCWA and other UN agencies, and increase their participation in their regular events. She also urged them to return to their original homeland, because of her belief in the valuable contribution Arab immigrants can offer to Lebanon and the region.

In addition to ESCWA, the students were briefed on the work of a number of UN entities operating in Lebanon namely UNICEF, UNDP, UNSCOL, and OCHA. They also visited UNIFIL premises earlier this week.

About ESCWA

ESCWA is one of the five UN regional commissions. It is part of the UN Secretariat, and works under the supervision of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It provides a framework for the formulation and harmonization of sectoral policies for member countries; a platform for congress and coordination; a home for expertise and knowledge, and an information observatory. It aims at supporting economic and social cooperation between the region's countries and promoting development process in order to achieve regional integration. It helps to implement global policy frameworks, notably the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hand in hand with its 18 member States.

The 18 member countries of ESCWA are: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, The Sudan, The Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, The United Arab Emirates and Yemen.



