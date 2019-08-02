Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UN ESCWA United Nations Economic and Social Comm : ‘Political Tourism' students visit ESCWA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:40am EDT

Beirut, 02 August 2019 (ESCWA)--Around 45 foreign students of Lebanese origin today paid a visit to ESCWA as part of a broader tour in Lebanon organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the framework of 'Political Tourism'. The project aims to introduce the students to the political system in the country as well as the different United Nations entities operating in it and their respective mandates.
In this context, ESCWA Executive Secretary, Rola Dashti, highlighted the importance of having ESCWA in Beirut and the key role it plays today as a think tank and hub for experts. She added that young people are the key catalyst that will incite governments to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and hence to achieve wellness of the peoples and prosperity of countries.
'We commend the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for including an introduction to the United Nations within the 'Political Tourism' programme,' Dashti said. 'This will contribute to raising these young people's awareness on ways that allow them to be more engaged in development projects of the UN system,' she added.
The Executive Secretary called the young students to maintain their contacts with ESCWA and other UN agencies, and increase their participation in their regular events. She also urged them to return to their original homeland, because of her belief in the valuable contribution Arab immigrants can offer to Lebanon and the region.
In addition to ESCWA, the students were briefed on the work of a number of UN entities operating in Lebanon namely UNICEF, UNDP, UNSCOL, and OCHA. They also visited UNIFIL premises earlier this week.
About ESCWA

ESCWA is one of the five UN regional commissions. It is part of the UN Secretariat, and works under the supervision of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It provides a framework for the formulation and harmonization of sectoral policies for member countries; a platform for congress and coordination; a home for expertise and knowledge, and an information observatory. It aims at supporting economic and social cooperation between the region's countries and promoting development process in order to achieve regional integration. It helps to implement global policy frameworks, notably the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hand in hand with its 18 member States.

The 18 member countries of ESCWA are: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, The Sudan, The Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, The United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

***


For more information:
-Ms Rania Harb, Public Information Assistant, +961-70-008-879; email: harb1@un.org
-Ms Maryam Sleiman, Public Information Assistant, +9611978815, email: sleiman2@un.org

Disclaimer

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Tunisian companies prepare for the AfCFTA
PU
06:56aEXCLUSIVE : EU to block Novelis, Aleris deal unless concessions offered - sources
RE
06:55aEPEX SPOT : Swiss Day-Ahead on the rise
PU
06:55aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : Setkání členů bankovní rady s analytiky
PU
06:40aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ‘Political Tourism' students visit ESCWA
PU
06:34aSouth Korea says U.S. concerned about Japan's new trade move against Seoul
RE
06:31aStronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda
RE
06:30aStronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda
RE
06:23aMost fall after new U.S. tariffs heighten trade tension
RE
06:22aFed, trade confusion upending Wall Street investment playbooks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..
4MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
5BARCLAYS PLC : RBS to miss profit target as Brexit warning signs build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group