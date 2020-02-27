Log in
UN Global Compact and five partner organisations ring the bell for gender equality at 75 stock exchanges

02/27/2020 | 03:45pm EST

United Nations, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, 27 February 2020 -For the sixth consecutive year, a global collaboration across 75 exchanges (confirmed events as of 26 February 2020) around the world plan to ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 (Sunday 8 March 2020). The events - which start on Monday 2 March, and will last for two weeks - are a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Global Compact,UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs, to raise awareness about the business case for women's economic empowerment, and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

This year, the UN Women's theme for International Women's Day is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'. The theme marks the milestones that have been achieved such as the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995, to advance the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. In addition, 2020 also marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, 10th anniversary of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a five-year milestone towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, and the 10th anniversary of UN Women's establishment.

In March 2019, a record 85 exchanges rang their bells for gender equality, and this year looked to be even bigger, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

'Gender equality should be at the top of the agenda for all decision makers, from policy makers to CEOs and investors,' said Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. 'When women are empowered, economies grow, businesses thrive and sustainable development flourishes. We need to work together to accelerate the pace of change if we are going to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.'

'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' events around the world encourage participants to scale-up efforts to achieve gender equality in their markets, industries and organizations by adopting and implementing the WEPs. A joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs provide a holistic roadmap to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Private sector, civil society, Governments and the UN need to work together if we are to achieve gender equality and the other Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

For more information contact media@unglobalcompact.org.

Here is a list of participating exchanges:

Country

Stock Exchange

Date in March

Argentina

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires

12

Australia

Australian Securities Exchange

10

Austria

Vienna Stock Exchange

12

Bahrain

Bahrain Bourse

8

Bangladesh

Dhaka Stock Exchange

9

Belgium

Euronext Brussels

6

Bolivia

Bolsa Boliviana de Valores

17

Brazil

B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcao)

9

Canada

Aequitas NEO Exchange

9

Canada

Toronto Stock Exchange

12

Chile

Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago

12

Costa Rica

Bolsa Nacional de Valores

11

Croatia

Zagreb Stock Exchange

6

Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

8

Denmark

Nasdaq Copenhagen

9

Egypt

Cairo Stock Exchange

9 or 16

Estonia

Nasdaq Talin

6

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Stock Exchange

9

Finland

Nasdaq Helsinki

6

France

Euronext Paris

6

Georgia

Georgian Stock Exchange

16

Germany

Deutsche Börse

9

Greece

Athens Stock Exchange

9

Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland

11

India

BSE

13

India

NSE

11

Indonesia

Indonesia Stock Exchange

10

Iraq

Iraq Stock Exchange

TBC

Ireland

Euronext Dublin

6

Israel

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

8

Italy

Borsa Italiana

6

Jordan

Amman Stock Exchange

10

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

5

Kenya

Nairobi Securities Exchange

9

Kuwait

Boursa Kuwait

5

Lebanon

Beirut Stock Exchange

10

Lithuania

Nasdaq Vilnius

6

Malaysia

Bursa Malaysia

6

Mexico

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

5

Mongolia

Mongolian Stock Exchange

TBC

Myanmar

Yangon Stock Exchange

12

Nepal

Nepal Stock Exchange Limited

TBC

Netherlands

Euronext Amsterdam

6

Nigeria

Nigerian Stock Exchange

6

Norway

Oslo Bors

6

Pakistan

Pakistan Stock Exchange

10

Palestine

Palestine Exchange

10

Panama

Bolsa de Panama

6

Peru

Bolsa de Valores de Lima

10

Philippines

Philippine Stock Exchange

18

Poland

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

6

Portugal

Euronext Lisbon

6

Romania

Bucharest Stock Exchange

6

Russia

MOEX Moscow

13

Rwanda

Rwanda Stock Exchange

10

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

8

Serbia

Belgrade Stock Exchange

12

South Africa

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9

Sri Lanka

Colombo Stock Exchange

6

Sweden

Nasdaq Stockholm

6

Switzerland

SIX Swiss Exchange

9

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

10

Thailand

Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

13

Tunisia

Tunis Stock Exchange

14

Uganda

Uganda Securities Exchange

12

UK

London Stock Exchange

10

Ukraine

Ukrainian Exchange

TBC 11/12

United Arab Emirates

Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

9

Uruguay

Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo

TBC 12

US

CBOE

9

US

IEX

9

US

Nasdaq

2

US

NYSE

5

Vietnam

Hochiminh Stock Exchange

Video message

Yemen

Yemeni Institute of Directors

TBC

China

Shanghai Stock Exchange

*

China

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

*

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

*

Japan

Japan Exchange Group/Tokyo Stock Exchange

*

Korea

Korea Stock Exchange (KRX)

*

Singapore

Singapore Exchange

*

*The 2020 International Women's Day Bell ringing event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

About the Partner Organisations:

United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 68 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org.

Women in ETFs (WE)

Women in ETFs is the first women's group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is a non-profit organization that brings together over 5,600 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers across the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific to: 1) CONNECT: Create opportunities for professional advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the ETF industry; 2) SUPPORT: Offer guidance for the current and next generation of women in ETFs and 3) INSPIRE: WE achieves this by organizing events at our chapters globally that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and idea sharing across the industry and beyond. For more information, visit: www.womeninetfs.com to learn more, join, or sponsor. Follow us on Twitter: @WomeninETFs and on Linkedin: Women in ETFs

IFC

IFC-a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. In fiscal year 2019, we delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org. Follow us on Twitter: @IFC_org

The Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative

The SSE initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, regulators, and companies, can enhance corporate transparency - and ultimately performance - on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment. The SSE initiative is convened by four organizations - the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). To learn more about becoming a Partner Stock Exchange or participating as a regulator or investor, visit sseinitiative.org Follow us on Twitter: @sseinitiative

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide. It works globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stands behind women's equal participation in all aspects of life, focusing on four strategic priorities: Women lead, participate in and benefit equally from governance systems; Women have income security, decent work and economic autonomy; All women and girls live a life free from all forms of violence; Women and girls contribute to and have greater influence in building sustainable peace and resilience, and benefit equally from the prevention of natural disasters and conflicts and humanitarian action. UN Women also coordinates and promotes the UN system's work in advancing gender equality. Learn more at: http://www.unwomen.org and https://www.empowerwomen.org/en/weps/about. Follow us on Twitter @UN_Women @Empower_Women and on LinkedIn: UN Women

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE):

Established in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. Headquartered in London, it represents over 250 market infrastructure providers, including standalone CCPs that are not part of exchange groups. Of our members, 37% are in Asia-Pacific, 43% in EMEA and 20% in the Americas. WFE's 57 member CCPs collectively ensure that risk takers post some $800bn (equivalent) of resources to back their positions, in the form of initial margin and default fund requirements. WFE exchanges, meanwhile, are home to nearly 48,000 listed companies, and the market capitalisation of these entities is over $74.4 trillion (at end 2018); around $95 trillion (EOB) in trading annually passes through the infrastructures WFE members safeguard (at end 2018). The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics, and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years, and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges. The WFE works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. The WFE shares regulatory authorities' goals of ensuring the safety and soundness of the global financial system. With extensive experience of developing and enforcing high standards of conduct, the WFE and its members support an orderly, secure, fair and transparent environment for investors; for companies that raise capital; and for all who deal with financial risk. We seek outcomes that maximise the common good, consumer confidence and economic growth. And we engage with policy makers and regulators in an open, collaborative way, reflecting the central, public role that exchanges and CCPs play in a globally integrated financial system. Follow us on Twitter @TheWFE and LinkedIn: The World Federation of Exchanges.

Disclaimer

United Nations Global Compact published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 20:44:06 UTC
