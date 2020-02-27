UN Global Compact and five partner organisations ring the bell for gender equality at 75 stock exchanges

United Nations, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, 27 February 2020 -For the sixth consecutive year, a global collaboration across 75 exchanges (confirmed events as of 26 February 2020) around the world plan to ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 (Sunday 8 March 2020). The events - which start on Monday 2 March, and will last for two weeks - are a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Global Compact , UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs , to raise awareness about the business case for women's economic empowerment, and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

This year, the UN Women's theme for International Women's Day is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'. The theme marks the milestones that have been achieved such as the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995, to advance the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. In addition, 2020 also marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, 10th anniversary of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a five-year milestone towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, and the 10th anniversary of UN Women's establishment.

In March 2019, a record 85 exchanges rang their bells for gender equality, and this year looked to be even bigger, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

'Gender equality should be at the top of the agenda for all decision makers, from policy makers to CEOs and investors,' said Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. 'When women are empowered, economies grow, businesses thrive and sustainable development flourishes. We need to work together to accelerate the pace of change if we are going to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.'

'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' events around the world encourage participants to scale-up efforts to achieve gender equality in their markets, industries and organizations by adopting and implementing the WEPs. A joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs provide a holistic roadmap to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Private sector, civil society, Governments and the UN need to work together if we are to achieve gender equality and the other Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

For more information contact media@unglobalcompact.org.

Here is a list of participating exchanges:

Country Stock Exchange Date in March Argentina Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires 12 Australia Australian Securities Exchange 10 Austria Vienna Stock Exchange 12 Bahrain Bahrain Bourse 8 Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange 9 Belgium Euronext Brussels 6 Bolivia Bolsa Boliviana de Valores 17 Brazil B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcao) 9 Canada Aequitas NEO Exchange 9 Canada Toronto Stock Exchange 12 Chile Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago 12 Costa Rica Bolsa Nacional de Valores 11 Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange 6 Democratic Republic of Congo Democratic Republic of Congo 8 Denmark Nasdaq Copenhagen 9 Egypt Cairo Stock Exchange 9 or 16 Estonia Nasdaq Talin 6 Ethiopia Ethiopia Stock Exchange 9 Finland Nasdaq Helsinki 6 France Euronext Paris 6 Georgia Georgian Stock Exchange 16 Germany Deutsche Börse 9 Greece Athens Stock Exchange 9 Iceland Nasdaq Iceland 11 India BSE 13 India NSE 11 Indonesia Indonesia Stock Exchange 10 Iraq Iraq Stock Exchange TBC Ireland Euronext Dublin 6 Israel Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 8 Italy Borsa Italiana 6 Jordan Amman Stock Exchange 10 Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Stock Exchange 5 Kenya Nairobi Securities Exchange 9 Kuwait Boursa Kuwait 5 Lebanon Beirut Stock Exchange 10 Lithuania Nasdaq Vilnius 6 Malaysia Bursa Malaysia 6 Mexico Bolsa Mexicana de Valores 5 Mongolia Mongolian Stock Exchange TBC Myanmar Yangon Stock Exchange 12 Nepal Nepal Stock Exchange Limited TBC Netherlands Euronext Amsterdam 6 Nigeria Nigerian Stock Exchange 6 Norway Oslo Bors 6 Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange 10 Palestine Palestine Exchange 10 Panama Bolsa de Panama 6 Peru Bolsa de Valores de Lima 10 Philippines Philippine Stock Exchange 18 Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) 6 Portugal Euronext Lisbon 6 Romania Bucharest Stock Exchange 6 Russia MOEX Moscow 13 Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange 10 Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) 8 Serbia Belgrade Stock Exchange 12 South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange 9 Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange 6 Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm 6 Switzerland SIX Swiss Exchange 9 Tanzania Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC 10 Thailand Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) 13 Tunisia Tunis Stock Exchange 14 Uganda Uganda Securities Exchange 12 UK London Stock Exchange 10 Ukraine Ukrainian Exchange TBC 11/12 United Arab Emirates Dubai Financial Market (DFM) 9 Uruguay Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo TBC 12 US CBOE 9 US IEX 9 US Nasdaq 2 US NYSE 5 Vietnam Hochiminh Stock Exchange Video message Yemen Yemeni Institute of Directors TBC China Shanghai Stock Exchange * China Shenzhen Stock Exchange * Hong Kong Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing * Japan Japan Exchange Group/Tokyo Stock Exchange * Korea Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) * Singapore Singapore Exchange *

*The 2020 International Women's Day Bell ringing event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

About the Partner Organisations:

United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 68 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org.

Women in ETFs (WE)

Women in ETFs is the first women's group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is a non-profit organization that brings together over 5,600 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers across the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific to: 1) CONNECT: Create opportunities for professional advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the ETF industry; 2) SUPPORT: Offer guidance for the current and next generation of women in ETFs and 3) INSPIRE: WE achieves this by organizing events at our chapters globally that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and idea sharing across the industry and beyond. For more information, visit: www.womeninetfs.com to learn more, join, or sponsor. Follow us on Twitter: @WomeninETFs and on Linkedin: Women in ETFs

IFC

IFC-a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. In fiscal year 2019, we delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org. Follow us on Twitter: @IFC_org

The Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative

The SSE initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, regulators, and companies, can enhance corporate transparency - and ultimately performance - on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment. The SSE initiative is convened by four organizations - the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Global Compact, the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). To learn more about becoming a Partner Stock Exchange or participating as a regulator or investor, visit sseinitiative.org Follow us on Twitter: @sseinitiative

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide. It works globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stands behind women's equal participation in all aspects of life, focusing on four strategic priorities: Women lead, participate in and benefit equally from governance systems; Women have income security, decent work and economic autonomy; All women and girls live a life free from all forms of violence; Women and girls contribute to and have greater influence in building sustainable peace and resilience, and benefit equally from the prevention of natural disasters and conflicts and humanitarian action. UN Women also coordinates and promotes the UN system's work in advancing gender equality. Learn more at: http://www.unwomen.org and https://www.empowerwomen.org/en/weps/about. Follow us on Twitter @UN_Women @Empower_Women and on LinkedIn: UN Women

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE):

Established in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. Headquartered in London, it represents over 250 market infrastructure providers, including standalone CCPs that are not part of exchange groups. Of our members, 37% are in Asia-Pacific, 43% in EMEA and 20% in the Americas. WFE's 57 member CCPs collectively ensure that risk takers post some $800bn (equivalent) of resources to back their positions, in the form of initial margin and default fund requirements. WFE exchanges, meanwhile, are home to nearly 48,000 listed companies, and the market capitalisation of these entities is over $74.4 trillion (at end 2018); around $95 trillion (EOB) in trading annually passes through the infrastructures WFE members safeguard (at end 2018). The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics, and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years, and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges. The WFE works with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and government organisations around the world to support and promote the development of fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets. The WFE shares regulatory authorities' goals of ensuring the safety and soundness of the global financial system. With extensive experience of developing and enforcing high standards of conduct, the WFE and its members support an orderly, secure, fair and transparent environment for investors; for companies that raise capital; and for all who deal with financial risk. We seek outcomes that maximise the common good, consumer confidence and economic growth. And we engage with policy makers and regulators in an open, collaborative way, reflecting the central, public role that exchanges and CCPs play in a globally integrated financial system. Follow us on Twitter @TheWFE and LinkedIn: The World Federation of Exchanges.