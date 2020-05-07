Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UN Resident coordinators in West Africa and ECOWAS call for partnership with ECA for harmonized and coordinated COVID-19 response at the regional level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:39am EDT

Niamey (Niger), May 07, 2020 - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), through its sub regional office for West Africa (SRO-WA) met virtually on 23 April, under the lead of the Development Coordination Office (DCO), with the United Nations Resident coordinators (RC) in West Africa and the Commission of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The meeting aimed to discuss the areas of collaboration between ECA-SRO-WA and the RCs in West Africa in integrating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 into country level frameworks and responses and leverage such partnership for a greater support to countries' recovery and their implementation of the Decade of Action for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The RCs in West Africa noted that the pandemic is a crisis but it is also an opportunity to showcase the relevance of the UN in delivering as one.

After giving a summary of the support of RCs to the COVID-19 responses in Africa, the Senior Programme Officer at the DCO, Themba Kalua said: 'In almost all the countries we see how by working together we are really adding value and supporting the Governments in the response'.

The RCs and ECOWAS expressed the need to partner with ECA SRO-WA for a harmonized and coordinated response to COVID-19 at the regional level.

Presenting the findings of the videoconference Summit of the 15 Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on the situation and impact of the coronavirus held on 23 April 2020, the Vice President of ECOWAS, Finda Koromo said that 'the Heads of State confirmed the need for harmonized and coordinated approach as a regional body'.

The Director of ECA SRO-WA, Ngone Diop said: 'Coming together to try to think how we can more strategically building on our partnership to responding as one, delivering as one, to the needs and responses of our countries is extremely important'.

The participants to this meeting agreed to creat, with the facilitation of DCO, a platform that will c bring all together on specific development issues.

'We must make that platform a concrete one and start moving with it in a very concrete manner', concluded Ngone Diop.

Reflections between DCO, RCs in West Africa, ECOWAS and ECA SRO-WA took place in the context of a sub-region which faces several challenges: COVID19, violent extremism and terrorism and their consequences on development.

For more information, please contact: Tahirou Gouro, Communications Officer, ECA-SRO/WA,

Email: gouro2@un.org

Sub-Regional Office for West Africa

428 Avenue du Fleuve Niger

B.P. 744

Niamey, Niger

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 10:38:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:49aHusholdningernes energipriser i EU steg sammenlignet med 2018
PU
06:49aFor the first time in ten years, the number of students up again
PU
06:49aEMBRAER S A : Notice to the Market - News published in the media
PU
06:49aMAXIMUS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49aLAUREATE EDUCATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:49aFRAPORT AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:49aBT : Shares Tumble After Dividend Suspension -- Update
DJ
06:48aLAUREATE EDUCATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:48aAMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:48aELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
5OSRAM LICHT AG : OSRAM LICHT : posts quarterly loss, lower revenues as COVID-19 weighs on business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group