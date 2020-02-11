UN United Nations : Commission for Social Development

Note: Following is a partial summary of statements made to today's meeting of the Commission for Social Development. A complete summary will be available later today as Press Release SOC/4885.

Ministerial Forum

This morning, the Commission for Social Development held an interactive Ministerial Forum on the theme 'Twenty-five years of the World Summit for Social Development: Addressing emerging societal challenges to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda'. Moderated by Louise Casey, Chair of the Institute of Global Homelessness, it featured presentations by Aino-Kaisa Pekonen, Minister for Social Affairs and Health of Finland; Hawa Koomson, Minister for Special Development Initiatives of Ghana; Ariela Luna, Minister for Development and Social Inclusion of Peru; Ghanem Mubarak Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Affairs, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs of Qatar; and Yulia Sokolovska, Minister for Social Policy of Ukraine.

Delivering opening statements were Juan Sandoval Mendiolea (Mexico), Vice-President of the Economic and Social Council, and Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Nigeria), President of the General Assembly. Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, delivered a keynote address.

Mr. MUHAMMAD-BANDE, in a video message to the Commission, said that the 1995 World Summit on Social Development led to a new international consensus, as laid out in the Copenhagen Declaration. 'It is about the opportunity of people to achieve their full potential,' he said, adding that the Declaration is respectful of human diversity and inclusive of all. While significant development progress has been made in recent decades, much remains to be done. Inequality continues to be a major barrier preventing many people from achieving their potential and living decent lives, with about two thirds of the world's population residing in countries where the rate of inequality is on the rise. Citing several major mega-trends now prevalent around the world, he spotlighted technological innovation, climate change and international migration, noting that - if addressed appropriately - those challenges could in fact be harnessed to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the international level, he emphasized that 'we must make the United Nations relevant to all people and restore confidence in multilateralism'. The Commission itself has a major role to play in finding solutions to the challenges of our time.

Mr. LIU outlined significant global development strides made since the 1995 World Summit in Copenhagen, pointing out that more than a billion people have since been lifted out of poverty. More girls are in school now than ever before, as a result of increases in enrolment and a narrowing gender gap in education. Child and maternal mortality have dropped, and life expectancy has increased, while progress has been made towards achieving universal health care, education and the delivery of services such as clean water and sanitation. 'However, we have not yet confined poverty to the history books,' he said, adding: 'Decent work remains a distant dream for many, and high and rising inequalities are threatening social cohesion.' As the international community embarks on the Third Decade for the Eradication of Poverty, hundreds of millions - especially in Africa and South Asia - continue to live in poverty. Pockets of poverty also exist in middle- and high-income countries, and in 2017 extreme poverty remained widespread, impacting more than 300 million workers in emerging and developing countries around the globe.

Turning to the critical challenge of rising inequality, he said that it is particularly prevalent in access to education and health care - and is often based on gender, race, ethnicity, urban or rural residence, disability status or migration. 'This often leads to a concentration of wealth and political influence among those who are already at the top of the income scale,' he said. There is a widespread perception that the current socioeconomic system is not working for everyone. In many countries, wages have remained stagnant and institutions have been unable to address the structural causes of inequality. Meanwhile, the world's demographic makeup is changing, with a population projected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050. Such growth will put pressure on food supplies, housing and access to other resources, including water. Populations in many countries are ageing, while in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America the working age population is growing faster than other segments.

'The world is in its fourth industrial revolution,' he continued, noting that technological changes such as the dawn of artificial intelligence and automation could have profound consequences for workers in many sectors. New technologies and a shifting organization of work have become fixtures, and in order to keep up with demand for higher-level skills workers cannot rely exclusively on formal education. While there is no solid evidence to date that recent technological advances are leading to massive increases in joblessness, many jobs today lack the benefits and stability of traditional employment, putting more pressure on labour. Outlining the significant challenges posed by the impacts of climate change and natural disasters - 'an existential threat to life on earth' - he said that small farmers, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities and rural coastal populations are most at risk. Urgent action is needed, including the curbing of carbon emissions. Countries can also harness technological innovations to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

Ms. CASEY said that world leaders gathered at the 1995 World Summit pledged to put people at the centre of development. 'Those principles guide the Commission on Social Development to this day,' she said, noting that despite progress made around the globe, the body continues to push forward efforts to increase inclusion and fully eradicate poverty.

Ms. KOOMSON underlined the need to support low-income countries, which often lag behind in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals due to weak institutions or resource mobilization mechanisms. Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African countries to integrate the Goals into its development framework and it reduced its poverty level - from 28.5 per cent in 2002-2003 to 24.2 per cent in 2012-2013 - and halving extreme poverty during the same period. Cautious assessments of the last 25 years demonstrate the success of the Government's various interventions, which include: planting support to 1.1 million farmers; a flagship cash transfer programme with thousands of beneficiaries; the provision of nutritious meals to more than 2 million school children, made with locally grown foodstuffs; the introduction of free and compulsory basic and high school level education; and a new credible mortgage scheme to help Ghanaians more easily afford housing. Noting that many development challenges remain, she said that if Ghana is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 it will need more strategic and innovative interventions as well as more formidable partnerships.

Ms. LUNA, recalling that Peru recently decided to prioritize early childhood services in all its plans and policies, declared: 'Inequality begins in childhood.' Not only are children full-fledged citizens with all the same rights as others, but their brains are busy making up to 700 million new neural connections per second. 'What is at stake is not only the future of the child herself, but the future of the country,' she said, stressing that there is no greater investment a Government can make than improving the lives of young people. Beginning in 2018, Peru began basing all its laws and budgeting on scientific evidence with a focus on early childhood development. Ensuring that children are happy, autonomous and fully in-tune with their environments is crucial, she said, noting that Peru's package of cross-cutting policies aims to identify and register all children; improve child health and avoid premature births; provide safe drinking water and vaccinations; facilitate school enrolment; and enable caretakers to provide children with love, time and support. 'We must see children as the outcomes,' she said, adding that social services should be adapted to children 'and not the other way around'.

Ms. PEKONEN said the landmark 1995 World Summit was the first time countries considered social development - and not just economic growth - in their decision making. Many at that time believed in a 'trickle-down model' of growth and development. Noting that Finland never embraced such a model, she said it has now been ranked the happiest country in the world for several years. Finnish people are comfortable with paying higher taxes if the result is strong, well-functioning social support. While the world at large has seen many development strides, progress has been uneven and emerging demographic trends, digitalization, a climate crisis and multipolarity now pose new challenges. 'We must ensure that the social dimension is fully integrated into the implementation of the 2030 Agenda,' she said, stressing that globalization must be fair and benefit everyone. Underlining the importance of strong social protection schemes, she cited the campaign known as 'Together to Achieve Universal Social Protection by 2030' and expressed hope that more Governments will sign onto it. Finland has also embraced another approach, the 'Economics of Well-being', which underlines the mutually re-enforcing nature of human well-being and economic development, she said.

Ms. SOKOLOVSKA said that Ukraine has Europe's youngest Government, with an average age of 39. However, the country's overall population is ageing, and it faces a range of challenges including poverty and youth unemployment. The Ministry of Social Policy is working to ensure that people with disabilities, children and older people receive adequate support. Ukraine has also improved its human rights strategy, which is based on the principles of anti-discrimination, providing access to social services and reducing rates of social exclusion. To tackle unemployment, more than 35,000 people under 35 received vocational skills training in 2018. 'Baby boxes' now provide high-quality products to all newborn children, and a 'municipal nanny programme' reimburses families for childcare costs. Pension plans have also been reformed, with the average pension payment increasing significantly. As Ukraine is increasingly focusing on digitization, it now uses electronic employment record books and allows pension beneficiaries to access their funds online. In addition, the country has reduced its gender wage gap by 6 per cent in recent years and the percentage of women's participation in Government increased from 3.5 per cent in 1991 to 20.5 per cent in 2020.

Mr. AL KUWARI, sharing Qatar's experience with social development since the 1995 World Summit, said that the country has undertaken efforts in health, education, poverty, working conditions and other areas covered by the Copenhagen Declaration. Living standards have improved and the foundation has been laid for a solid social protection scheme. High quality education has also helped Qatar achieve significant development strides in recent years. Turning to labour, he said that the Government strives to ensure decent working conditions for all and puts the rights of migrant workers at the centre of its policies. Great progress has been made in improving social integration, with special interventions to protect the rights of women, older people and those with disabilities. Qatar's National Vision 2030 aims to develop a progressive, practical strategy to overcome its remaining challenges. Among its priorities are diversifying the national economy, strengthening the private sector, improving human development, facilitating broader access to quality education, strengthening partnerships with regional organizations and protecting natural resources, he said.

In the ensuing dialogue between panellists and delegates, the representative of Switzerland suggested that the Commission, among other things, favour more interactive dialogues, encourage more delegations to include youth representatives, and give thought to reducing the duration of its sessions. The delegate for the European Union asked how, in the framework of the Decade of Action, the social dimension of sustainable development can be strengthened in an integrated way.

The representative of Nigeria asked about strategies for children and women with disabilities. The representative of Soroptimist International said changing political climates are undermining the fragile progress made in the area of women and girls' rights. The speaker for Chile , emphasizing that challenges can bring opportunities, said his country is taking decisive national action on sustainable development with essential multilateral support.

The representative of Venezuela , noting that his country is enduring 'illegal economic attack', said high-level political will is a key factor that must be expressed not only in words, but also in pragmatic deeds. The representative of the New Future Foundation wondered about the role that women will be playing by 2030.

The representative of Baha'i International asked what needs to take place in the short and medium term to ensure that the common identity of humanity becomes the central organizing principle for promoting social development. The representative of the International Association of Schools of Social Work asked the panellists to discuss how the promotion of partnerships between Government and civil society is being carried out on the ground.

Ms. PEKONEN said that the Government of Finland has integrated sustainable development into the State budget and that it will continue to do so. 'When finance ministers are on board, we will start seeing real change happening,' she said.

Ms. LUNA said there is no doubt that improved outcomes in towns and villages are the result not only of central Government initiatives, but also cooperation with civil society and society at large.

Mr. AL KUWARI underscored the importance of defining roles and responsibilities, as well as the link between strategies and budgets. Funding must be continuous, alongside accountability and transparency, he said.

Ms. SOKOLOVSKA said that support for children in inclusive education is something which Ukraine is working on now. She also noted the Government's cooperation with non-governmental organizations in various sectors, which get support from the State budget while also creating employment opportunities.

Ms. PEKONEN emphasized that improved social protection pays back and that the international community has a responsibility to ensure that globalization is fair and creates opportunities for everyone.

Ms. CASEY said that it was heartening to see participants giving thought to the elderly, the homeless, persons with disability and the central role of women. She also urged Member States to be vigilant in the coming decade and ensure that no one is left behind.

