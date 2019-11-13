UN United Nations : Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary)

Note: A complete summary of today's Fifth Committee meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Pattern of Conferences

MEGAYLA ULANA AUSTIN, the Chair of the Committee on Conferences, introducing the report of that body for 2019 (document A/74/32), said that the Committee adopted the provisional calendar of conferences and meetings in the economic, social and related fields for 2020 and 2021 (document E/2019/53) and recommended it for adoption by the Economic and Social Council. Given the change from a biennial to an annual budget cycle on a trial basis, the Committee examined the draft biennial calendar of conferences and meetings and decided to adopt the calendar for 2020. The Committee reviewed the statistical data on the utilization of conference‑servicing resources and facilities. She went on to address some other issues, such as document management and staffing, also proposing that the General Assembly welcome the measures related to conference services for persons with disabilities and request the Secretary‑General to continue to address those issues as a priority. As for measuring the quality of conference services, the Committee was informed by the Secretariat on the feedback received from the global e‑survey.

...