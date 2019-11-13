UN United Nations : Just Over $516 Million Pledged at Conference, as Member States Substantially Increase Financial Commitments to Development Activities

Some 16 countries pledged a total of $516 million at today's 2019 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, representing a considerable increase over 2018 which saw $425.69 million promised.

Highlighting total contributions to the United Nations development system, Zina Mounla, the Chief of the Operational Activities Policy Branch in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said they amounted to $33.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13 per cent over 2016. The upturn continued a longer-term trend that has seen contributions increase by 77 per cent over the past 10 years.

Core contributions increased for the second consecutive year, she said, totalling $6.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 3 per cent over 2016. At the same time, the share of core resources dropped to an all-time low of only 20.6 per cent of total funding due to the rise in non-core funding, which has doubled over the past decade.

The development system still relies heavily on a limited number of donors, with the biggest three - the United States, United Kingdom and Germany - accounting for half of all Government funding in 2017, she said. As for inter-agency pooled funds, the top five donors - Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom - accounted for more than two thirds of all resources channelled through the modality.

The Conference elected by acclamation Vice-Presidents Suzana Češarek (Slovenia) from the East European Countries, Megayla Ulana Austin (Guyana) from the Latin American and Caribbean States and Moncef Baati (Tunisia) from the African States.

Several Member States then made their pledges.

In closing remarks, Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of the Public Partnerships Division of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), stressed the importance of core funding for unexpected emergencies and protracted humanitarian crises. UNICEF has raised $6 billion in core resources, she said, with 69 Governments contributing 40 per cent, the private sector 48 per cent and other income 12 per cent.

Similarly, Janil Greenaway, Deputy Director of the Partnerships Group of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underlined the need for core resources. She noted they came to only 12 per cent in 2018 in UNDP, well below the target of 30 per cent. Working in collaboration with 170 countries, the Programme was nevertheless able to help 31 million people worldwide tackle poverty in 2018. 'Every dollar invested in UNDP is a dollar well invested,' she said.

Fernando Gutierrez-Eddy, the Chief of Resource Mobilization and Partner Relations in the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said 48 Member States have expanded their financial support to his entity, with 21 increasing their regular resource contributions by 100 per cent or more.

Lamentably, a reverse trend has been seen in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), where revenue has substantially declined over the years, said its Resource Mobilization Specialist and Strategic Partnerships Adviser, Beatriz de la Mora. The drop in resources has hindered the Fund's ability to support and promote sexual and reproductive health for women in 155 countries and territories worldwide.

During the proceedings, the Conference also adopted its report (document A/CONF.208/2019/L.1/Rev.1).