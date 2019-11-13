Log in
UN United Nations : Just Over $516 Million Pledged at Conference, as Member States Substantially Increase Financial Commitments to Development Activities

11/13/2019 | 06:55pm EST

Some 16 countries pledged a total of $516 million at today's 2019 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, representing a considerable increase over 2018 which saw $425.69 million promised.

Highlighting total contributions to the United Nations development system, Zina Mounla, the Chief of the Operational Activities Policy Branch in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said they amounted to $33.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13 per cent over 2016. The upturn continued a longer-term trend that has seen contributions increase by 77 per cent over the past 10 years.

Core contributions increased for the second consecutive year, she said, totalling $6.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 3 per cent over 2016. At the same time, the share of core resources dropped to an all-time low of only 20.6 per cent of total funding due to the rise in non-core funding, which has doubled over the past decade.

The development system still relies heavily on a limited number of donors, with the biggest three - the United States, United Kingdom and Germany - accounting for half of all Government funding in 2017, she said. As for inter-agency pooled funds, the top five donors - Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom - accounted for more than two thirds of all resources channelled through the modality.

The Conference elected by acclamation Vice-Presidents Suzana Češarek (Slovenia) from the East European Countries, Megayla Ulana Austin (Guyana) from the Latin American and Caribbean States and Moncef Baati (Tunisia) from the African States.

Several Member States then made their pledges.

In closing remarks, Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of the Public Partnerships Division of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), stressed the importance of core funding for unexpected emergencies and protracted humanitarian crises. UNICEF has raised $6 billion in core resources, she said, with 69 Governments contributing 40 per cent, the private sector 48 per cent and other income 12 per cent.

Similarly, Janil Greenaway, Deputy Director of the Partnerships Group of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underlined the need for core resources. She noted they came to only 12 per cent in 2018 in UNDP, well below the target of 30 per cent. Working in collaboration with 170 countries, the Programme was nevertheless able to help 31 million people worldwide tackle poverty in 2018. 'Every dollar invested in UNDP is a dollar well invested,' she said.

Fernando Gutierrez-Eddy, the Chief of Resource Mobilization and Partner Relations in the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said 48 Member States have expanded their financial support to his entity, with 21 increasing their regular resource contributions by 100 per cent or more.

Lamentably, a reverse trend has been seen in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), where revenue has substantially declined over the years, said its Resource Mobilization Specialist and Strategic Partnerships Adviser, Beatriz de la Mora. The drop in resources has hindered the Fund's ability to support and promote sexual and reproductive health for women in 155 countries and territories worldwide.

During the proceedings, the Conference also adopted its report (document A/CONF.208/2019/L.1/Rev.1).

Country/Agencies

Amount Pledged

Notes

Indonesia

OHCHR

$20,000

CERF

$220,000

UNDP

$70,000

UNICEF

$110,000

UNEP

$75,000

UN-Women

$147,000

UNFPA - local

Rp190,000,000

UNCITRAL

$20,000

UNODC

$45,000

Perez-Guerrero Trust Fund for South-South Cooperation

$10,000

Singapore

CERF

$50,000

UNDP

$300,000

UNICEF

$50,000

UNEP

$50,000

UN-Women

$50,000

UNFPA

$5,000

OCHA

$20,000

UNHCR

$60,000

UN voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking in Personas, Especially Women and Children

$5,000

G77 Account for Economic Cooperation

$5,000

Trust Fund of the Asian Seas

$20,000

OHCHR

$15,000

United Nations Drug Control Programme

$10,000

Mongolia

CERF

$10,000

UNDP

$17,000

UNICEF

$11,000

UNEP

$1,000

UN-Women

$7,000

UNFPA

$4,000

Myanmar

UNDP

$1,080,000

UNDP - local

$660,000

UNFPA

$3,000

United Nations Capital Development Fund

$5,000

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

UNDP

$72,369

UNICEF

$130,070

UNFPA

$32,046

Thailand

CERF

$20,000

UNDP

$865,112

UNDP - local

$407,155

UNICEF

$112,500

UNICEF - local

$13,829

FAO

$787,710

FAO - local

607,311

UN-Women

$20,000

UNRWA

$40,000

UNHCR

$20,000

UNITAR

$2,000

IAEA

$93,423

United Nations Drug Control Programme

$60,000

UNV

$40,000

OHCHR

$20,000

Implementation Support Unit of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

CHF 10,000

Trust Fund for the Alliance of Civilizations

$10,000

Group of 77 Economic Cooperation among Developing Countries

$5,000

Asia Pacific Forum

$5,000

United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific

$3,000

United Nations Capital Development Fund

$2,500

United Nations Disarmament Information Programme

$1,000

Trust Fund for the Pacific Island Countries

$1,000

Kuwait

CERF

$1,000,000

UNDP

$570,000

UNICEF

$200,000

UNEP

$200,000

UN-Habitat

$354,000

UN-Women

$50,000

UNRWA

$2,000,000

UNHCR

$1,000,000

UNITAR

$20,000

UNDCP

$5,000

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

$500,000

OHCHR

$500,000

United Nations Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture

$10,000

Luxembourg

UNDP

€ 3,000,000.00

UNDP - thematic

€ 3,000,000.00

UNICEF

€ 3,000,000.00

UNICEF - thematic

€ 3,200,000.00

UN-Women

€ 1,600,000.00

UNRWA

€ 4,000,000.00

UNFPA

€ 3,000,000.00

UNFPA - thematic

€ 3,000,000.00

United Nations Capital Development Fund

€ 800,000.00

United Nations Capital Development Fund - thematic

€ 400,000.00

China

no numbers provided

Norway

CERF

NOK 1,680,000,000

pledged in 2018 for 4 years

UNDP

NOK 555,000,000

UNICEF

NOK 410,000,000

UN-Women

NOK 100,000,000

UNRWA

NOK 125,000,000

UNFPA

NOK 530,000,000

UNAIDS

NOK 60,000,000

OCHA

NOK 90,000,000

UNHCR

NOK 380,000,000

OHCHR

NOK 660,000,000

pledged in 2018 for 4 years

WFP

NOK 300,000,000

Qatar

CERF

$1,000,000

UNDP

$8,000,000

UNICEF

$4,000,000

UNRWA

$8,000,000

OCHA

$10,000,000

UNHCR

$8,000,000

United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism

$15,000,000

United Nations Youth Envoy

$500,000

Resident Coordinator's Fund

$1,000,000

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

$500,000

Digitalization of United Nations Documents

$500,000

Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

$30,000

UNDP Sustainable Development Goals Lab

$5,000,000

OHCHR

$1,000,000

Support to Second International Symposium on Youth Participation in Mediation Processes 2020

$250,000

Russian Federation

CERF

$1,500,000

UNDP

$1,100,000

UNICEF

$1,000,000

UNEP

$900,000

UN-Habitat

$400,000

UNRWA

$2,000,000

UNFPA

$300,000

UNAIDS

$500,000

OCHA

$1,000,000

UNHCR

$2,000,000

UNIDO

$2,600,000

UNITAR

$200,000

UNODC

$2,000,000

WFP

$40,000,000

OHCHR

$2,000,000

Office of Counter-Terrorism

$500,000

India

UNDP

$4,500,000

UNICEF

$900,000

UNEP

$100,000

UN-Habitat

$150,000

UNRWA

$5,000,000

UNFPA

$500,000

UNODC

$100,000

WFP

$1,920,000

United Nations Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation

$200,000

United Nations Voluntary Contribution for Financial and Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the Universal Periodic Review

$100,000

Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Torture

$50,000

Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

$50,000

UNCPCJF

$3,000

UNV

$20,000

Rwanda

no numbers provided

Dominican Republic

UN-Women

$5,000

annual for five years

Bahrain

no numbers provided

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 23:54:06 UTC
