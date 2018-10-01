Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UN United Nations : Lenders, Businesses Have Key Role in Implementing 2030 Agenda, Secretary-General Says as European Investment Bank Celebrates Sixtieth Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the European Investment Bank celebration dinner, in Luxembourg City today:

It is a pleasure to congratulate the European Investment Bank on its sixtieth anniversary.

Banks and businesses have a key role to play in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the world's blueprint for advancing peace and prosperity for all on a healthy planet. Multilateral development banks can help mobilize private finance and steer investments towards green technology and climate‑friendly infrastructure.

I commend the European Investment Bank for its pioneering role in these areas, including the launch of its first green bonds more than 10 years ago, and sustainability awareness bonds just recently. I also thank you for co-organizing the 2017 Global Infrastructure Forum in close partnership with the United Nations.

Let us continue working together to seize the opportunities of climate action and achieve our common goals. Thank you.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 18:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Tobacco Use Boosts Climate Change, Deforestation, Human Rights Abuses, Secretary-General Tells Conference of Parties to Framework Convention
PU
08:12pUN UNITED NATIONS : Lenders, Businesses Have Key Role in Implementing 2030 Agenda, Secretary-General Says as European Investment Bank Celebrates Sixtieth Anniversary
PU
08:02pCanada to push on U.S. metal tariffs after closing trade deal
RE
08:02pCanada to push on U.S. metal tariffs after closing trade deal
RE
08:02pFactbox - Details of the new North America free trade deal
RE
08:02pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister speaks with premiers on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
08:02pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister of Canada welcomes new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
08:01pCanada Says New Trade Pact Removes Uncertainty
DJ
07:59pU.S. factory activity slows; construction spending edges up
RE
07:59pDetails of the new North America free trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.