UN United Nations : Marking Global Day, Secretary-General Says Eradication of Poverty Remains ‘Question of Justice’, Urging States to Uphold 2030 Agenda’s Core Pledge

10/15/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

Following is of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed on 17 October:

Twenty-five years ago, the world commemorated the first International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Since then, nearly 1 billion people have escaped poverty, thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation.

However, many are still being left behind. Over 700 million people are unable to meet their basic daily needs. Many live in situations of conflict and crisis; others face barriers in accessing health care, education and job opportunities, preventing them from benefitting from broader economic development. And women are disproportionately affected.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, as embodied in Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, remains one of the greatest global challenges and a major priority for the United Nations.

This year, as we celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, let us remember that ending poverty is not a matter of charity, but a question of justice. There is a fundamental connection between eradicating extreme poverty and upholding the equal rights of all people.

We must listen to the millions of people experiencing poverty and destitution across the globe, tackle the power structures that prevent their inclusion in society and address the indignities they face. We must build a fair globalization that creates opportunities for all and ensure that rapid technological development boosts our poverty eradication efforts. On this International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, let us commit to uphold the core pledge of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:42:01 UTC
