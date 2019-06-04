Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UN United Nations : New Permanent Representative of Finland Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Jukka Salovaara, the new Permanent Representative of Finland to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Salovaara was Director General for Political Affairs in his country's Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 2015. Among his other previous posts were Director General for Europe at the Foreign Ministry from 2011 to 2015, State Under-Secretary for European Union Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2008 to 2011, Counsel to the Foreign Affairs Committee of Finland's Parliament from 2007 to 2008 and Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Salovaara was Counsel to Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee from 2005 to 2006, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister from 2003 to 2004 and Senior Officer in the Government Secretariat for European Union Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2001 to 2003.

Mr. Salovaara was also European Correspondent in the Foreign Ministry from 2000 to 2001 and served as Second Secretary at Finland's Embassy in London from 1996 to 2000. He was an attaché in the Foreign Ministry from 1995 to 1996 and a civil service trainee in the Office of the Prime Minister in 1994.

Having earned a Master of Political Science degree from the University of Helsinki in 1992, Mr. Salovaara became a research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs from 1992 to 1994.

Born in 1968, he is married and has three children.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pARBOR DAY FOUNDATION : Tasty Coffee is all About Healthy Coffee Trees
PU
06:42pSpelling errors, video show Huawei rival stole trade secrets, U.S. jury hears
RE
06:33pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Cap and Trade Bill Takes Constitutionally Allocated Dollars Out Of Oregon Classrooms
PU
06:18pWHOLESOME SWEETENERS : A Dozen Donut Recipe Ideas for a Sweet Summer
PU
06:08pUN UNITED NATIONS : New Permanent Representative of Finland Presents Credentials
PU
06:03pWESTERN GROWERS : Natalie Berend Joins Western Growers Insurance Services as Senior Director of Commercial Lines
PU
06:03pLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski Commends Commitment to Alaska LNG Project
PU
06:00pQuebec real estate developer tops Air Canada buyout offer for Transat
RE
05:57pTrump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview
RE
05:53pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : African Reserve Bank meets with International Monetary Fund
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
2APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
3QUIDEL CORPORATION : QUIDEL : Announces Private Exchange Transactions
4Fusion Foundation Partners with i4SD to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges Through Smart Infrastruct..
5COOK MEDICAL : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About