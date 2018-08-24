UN United Nations : New Permanent Representative of Malawi Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Malawi to the United Nations, Perks Master Ligoya, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Ligoya served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi from April 2017. From 2015 to 2016, he served as Malawi's High Commissioner to Kenya, during which time he was also his country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). Mr. Ligoya served as High Commissioner to India and Sri Lanka between 2013 and 2015. From 2009 to 2012, he was Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

From 2001 to 2003 Mr. Ligoya was also a Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Having begun his career with the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Mr. Ligoya was an economist there between 1981 and 1999. He was also one of the founding members and President of the Economics Association of Malawi.

Mr. Ligoya holds four university degrees, including a doctorate in economic policy management from the Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches sur le Développement Internationa in Clermont Ferrand, France.

Born in 1959, Mr. Ligoya is married.