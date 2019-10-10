UN United Nations : Second Committee (Economic and Financial)

Note: Following is a partial summary of today's meetings of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial). A complete summary will be available later today as Press Release GA/EF/3517.

Briefings

MICHAEL GAFFEY, permanent representative of Ireland to the United Nations in Geneva and President of the Trade and Development Board, introduced the report of the Board (document A/74/15). He said with the world facing such existential threats as climate change and environmental degradation, the multilateral system itself is facing a crisis of trust and loss of effectiveness. The international community must rethink cooperation to tackle pervasive economic, social and environmental challenges that impede development.

He said the United Nations system has been daunted by plethora of challenges in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as discussions in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) now acknowledge. Presenting a number of reports on a series of conferences, he stated that Member States are falling behind in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. He cited the upcoming fifteenth UNCTAD quadrennial conference, to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2020, as an opportunity to address the crisis in the multilateral trading system.

Climate change is an existential threat to the most vulnerable, especially small island developing States, he continued. Citing the role of trade in building resilience, he said the ocean economy provides jobs for 40 million people, raising the question of whether harmful fish subsidies should be eliminated. There has never been this degree of urgency to transform economies, as the multilateral system must adapt if it is to remain relevant. Trade is a key enabler of the Goals but is threatened by protectionism and unilateralism. He stated the outlook for trade is underwhelming, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) having downgraded forecasted growth for 2019‑2020 and economists warning about unpredictability. He noted the 2019 Digital Economy Report challenges States to address world as digitalization is fundamental to the Goals. As a subsidiary body of the General Assembly, he stated UNCTAD looks to strengthen its contribution, and hopes preparation for UNCTAD 15 will provide that opportunity for greater collaboration between New York and Geneva.

PAMELA COKE‑HAMILTON, Director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities, UNCTAD, introduced the Secretary‑General's reports on international trade and development (document A/74/221) and world commodity trends and prospects (document A/74/232). She noted that the outlook for world trade is challenging, with global tensions exacerbating this due to a diversion from markets and escalating tariffs. The international community cannot continue business as usual, although it can take long‑term remedial steps to improve the situation. Trade in services has grown faster than goods and continues to grow, but a lowered estimation in trade growth bodes ill, while increased unilateral action has created an aura of unpredictability.

Turning to the effects of climate change, she said adaptation and mitigation efforts to that phenomenon can be mainstreamed into trade policies. On the positive side, the global call to action in combating climate change has called on the world to rethink how it lives and does business. Adding that small island developing States are responsible for less than 1 per cent of global emissions but suffer the brunt of climate change's negative impacts, she said building resilience and developing climate friendly policies in such nations will be a critical issue on the global agenda.

Continuing, she noted that the oceans economy provides employment for over 40 million people. Despite their size, small island developing States possess large ocean economies. Possibilities for economic largesse are great in such States but will require investment to combat such threats as climate change and ocean acidification. She further observed that those and other developing countries have benefited from international trade, but the increased share has mainly occurred in Asia, where global trade jumped from 10 to 36.5 per cent over the past few years. This increase has not been seen in other developing areas, especially in least developed countries. In those nations, growth has stagnated, growing less than 1 per cent over the same period.

NAVID HANIF, Director of the Financing for Sustainable Development Office of Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the reports of the Secretary-General on international financial system and development (document A/74/168) and on follow‑up to and implementation of the outcomes of the International Conferences on Financing for Development (document A/74/260).

He said sustainable financing requires a long‑term perspective. The quality of investment is important, and so is quantity, with a need to move beyond the billions and trillions narrative to find impactful solutions. Sustainable development is not just about raising money, he noted, but is about getting the framework right and fixing the system. The first report identifies major trends reshaping the financing of development landscape and notes global growth has slowed while trade tensions have increased. He stressed that 30 least developed countries and middle‑income countries are already in debt distress.

He also noted positives, as investors take global risks into account, and advancement in artificial intelligence and big data accelerate sustainable development progress. However, neither domestic nor global development has adapted to those changes, underlining the need to build on positive trends while managing new risks. Moving on the second report, he said the global environment has changed since 2018, with the financial system failing to allocate funds for long‑term development needs. The rapid growth of financial technology has revealed new risks, and regulatory frameworks need to balance innovation, access and risk management. He said Member States have announced regulatory barriers on use of crypto asset tokens. The international community must examine if its institutions remain fit for purpose, as more inclusion is necessary. He stressed that the obstacles to be overcome should be the focus of deliberations in the Second Committee.

STEPHANIE BLANKENBURG, Chief of the Debt and Development Finance Branch, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies, UNCTAD, introduced the Secretary‑General's report on external debt sustainability and development (document A/74/234). Observing that the developing world is 'very much in the throes of a debt crisis', she said the common denominator in such nations is growing exposure to high‑risk international financial markets, the growth of private debt and a total global debt of $230 trillion. Structural weaknesses in advanced economies have impeded recovery from debt and private credit has been heavily concentrated on speculative activities, leading to wider inequalities. Pointing also to increasing trade tensions, she said investor confidence is clearly tailing off and global instability rising. Since 1960, there has been a growing reliance on private debt in both developed and developing countries, which has been exacerbated by growing incidences of natural hazards and other climate‑related events.

Continuing, she noted that total external debt in developing countries has more than doubled over the past few years, growing at an annual rate of almost 9 per cent. Over the past few years, the ratio of exports to debt in developing countries has risen to 108 per cent, making debt higher than export earnings for the first time in history. Recently, financing by private creditors has been taken over by riskier bond financing, which has been complicated by an inability to build international reserves. She expressed concern for the situations in small island developing States, which remain vulnerable to increasingly frequent shocks and natural hazards. Other low‑income economies have also suffered from rising debt, which now stands at a total of $170 billion.

HIROSHI KAWAMURA, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, Economic Analysis and Policy Division, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the report of the Secretary‑General on unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries (document A/74/264). He noted those measures stood at 31 against 28 countries in June 2019, marking an increase of 2.8 measures imposed per year since 2010. The longstanding cases of Cuba and Myanmar persist despite the reestablishment of economic ties.

He noted the impact of broad trade embargoes, which have unintended adverse effects on human rights and public welfare. Member States have overwhelmingly expressed their opposition to unilateral measures, as reported in his Department's 2019 survey. Among the 17 countries responding to that survey, six - Burundi, Central African Republic, Cuba, Russian Federation, Sudan and Syria - are presently affected by unilateral economic measures, reporting adverse impacts on their economies and development in the health, education and infrastructure sectors. He noted several Member States reported the measures harm the most vulnerable segments of the population. Despite the General Assembly's call for effective measures to eliminate them, those measures against developing countries are on the rise, which is inconsistent with achieving the Goals, and inconsistent with the principles of international law as outlined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Statements

ABDULLAH ABUSHAWESH, State of Palestine , speaking on behalf of the 'Group of 77' developing countries and China, stressed the significance of special and differential treatment for developing States in harnessing the developmental benefit of international trade and to facilitate integrating their economies into the multilateral trading system. Reaffirming that a universal, rules‑based and transparent trading system must be promoted and strengthened, he called for the elimination of coercive economic measures, including unilateral sanctions, against developing countries. Developed States must provide further support to developing countries, including technology transfers, capacity‑building and financing, to avoid a build‑up of unsustainable debt. As such, he called on the international community to fulfil their commitments and create an enabling environment for long‑term debt sustainability. Current trends cast doubt on the capacity of the multilateral financial and economic architecture to address global challenges. Therefore, structural changes are urgently needed to address such challenges. In particular, he expressed concern over the lack of a single global inclusive forum for tax cooperation at the intergovernmental level, calling for the upgrading of the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters to an intergovernmental body.

MOHAMMAD KURNIADI KOBA ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and associating himself with the Group of 77, stressed the importance of a stable macroeconomic environment amidst heightened financial and trade uncertainties. To this end, ASEAN continues to expand economic partnerships through negotiations and has been implementing reforms as well as eliminating investment restrictions. He underscored the need to continue promoting sustainable development cooperation through regional partnerships and the assistance of the United Nations development system. Sustainable finance for such development is vital in improving efficiencies and boosting social well‑being. ASEAN supports more financial inclusiveness in the region and stands prepared to implement policies needed to stimulate growth.

ALBERTO ESTEBAN CABALLERO GENNARI ( Paraguay ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, highlighted the vital importance of international trade for States in his group as it alleviates the constraints of limited domestic markets and allows for the pursuit of structural transformation. Expressing concern that landlocked developing countries account for less than 1 per cent of global exports, he called on Member States to address their marginalization in international trade and improve their participation in the multilateral trading system. Assistance is also required to fully implement the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, he said, expressing concern with the high variations on commodity prices. While new technology and the digital economy present bountiful opportunities to landlocked developing countries, the digital gap risks becoming wider unless the specific challenges of those countries are addressed. Financing for development is key to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, he stressed, calling on development partners to fulfil their official development assistance (ODA) requirements.

PERKS LIGOYA ( Malawi ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries and associating himself with the Group of 77, said that while least developed States needed bigger and stronger international support, global partnerships are conspicuously dwindling. Trade volatility negatively impacts least developed States, he noted, calling on the international community to fulfil their commitment on duty‑free and quota‑free market access for those countries. Growing debt levels in least developed countries may undermine their ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, he warned, calling for more drastic international policy action including debt relief initiatives. Expressing concern that ODA is decreasing, he said the growing short‑termism and volatility is likely to cause higher financial stability risks for countries that already suffer the perception of high risk and the burden of vulnerability. If new technologies are not made accessible to least developed counties, they actually risk disrupting regulatory systems and further widening the digital divide. The potential for widespread automation and its potential to cause large‑scale unemployment causes concern, as well. Illicit financial flows are a major obstacle to the mobilization of domestic resources for sustainable development, he said.

COURTENAY RATTRAY ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associating himself with the Group of 77 and the Alliance of Small Island States, said the high debt burden faced by many developing countries is a serious threat to their ability to attain the 2030 Agenda. The Institute of International Finance estimated that, by the end of March 2018, global debt stocks would reach $247.2 trillion. In a 2019 report, UNCTAD highlights the impact high debt levels have on middle‑income developing countries and small island developing States, noting that they face particular constraints related to the composition of their total debt as a result of per capita income levels. Noting the pernicious impact of graduation on those countries, he said the denial of access to concessional financing windows forces middle‑income countries to meet their development finance needs by resorting to more volatile private capital markets via sovereign bond issuance. 'Our potential is seriously constrained by having to choose between high external debt repayment and catalytic growth spending,' he observed, adding that current policies do not allow access to sufficient long‑term financing.

SHARON LINDO ( Belize ), speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States and associating herself with the Group of 77, said debt stocks of small island developing nations had doubled between 2008 and 2017. She said the ratio of external debt to export ratio had reached 163 per cent by 2017, noting an increasingly challenging global environment with a growth rate of only 3.2 per cent in 2019. Expressing dismay over that macroeconomic situation, she said securing funding in wake of disaster is in no way as difficult as long‑term predictable financing, especially with ODA decreasing. She noted when those developing ocean States seek financing, they are always advised to fix their domestic situation and 'spend smarter, do better'. However, she stressed the dark outlook on climate change, isn't just a future threat to small island developing States, 'it's already here'. She stated that every dollar spent on adaptation yields a four‑fold result in prevention of damage, and therefore makes sound economic sense.

ISABEL MONTEIRO ( Cabo Verde ), speaking on behalf of the African Group and associating herself with the Group of 77, pointed out that the share of Africa in the global trade remained critically low despite there being growth in trade among developing countries in 2018. The African continental free trade area went into effect on 30 May, becoming the world's largest such zone soon covering more than 1.2 billion people and $3 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP). Commodities and stabilized commodity markets are vital for inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. The continent has established a commodity strategy to manage its resources and guard against price fluctuations and external market shocks. Warning that illicit financial flows deprive Africa of its resources, she urged the Second Committee to intensify its efforts to combat the scourge.

SOLOMON ALPHONSO JUSU JAMIRU ( Sierra Leone ), associating himself with the Group of 77, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the African Group, said that his country's Government recently launched a new medium‑term national development plan for 2019 to 2023 and rolled out a result‑based operational plan for the implementation of the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063. The 2017 fiscal management and control act aims to increase discipline in public procurement, which has been a major source of domestic debt accumulation. Thanks to this legislation, the revenue‑to‑GDP ratio has improved from 12 per cent to more than 14 per cent. The Government is also mobilizing private‑sector partners and engaging donor countries on development cooperation.

DMITRY CHUMAKOV ( Russian Federation ) noted that multilateral trade cooperation is currently constrained by trade wars and unilateral restrictive measures. He further observed that new centres of economic growth are emerging today, emphasizing the need for reform of international financial institutions. He expressed concern about current economic trends, including the accumulation of excessive debt in developing States as well as inequalities within and between countries. The international community's focus should be on supporting developing countries, stabilizing commodity markets, eliminating debt and ensuring food security. Over the past 15 years, the Russian Federation has written off more than $20 billion in African debt.

LATROUS MOHAMED ESSEGHIR ( Algeria ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, noted that with 1 billion people worldwide living in extreme poverty, 'We face a steep uphill climb'. Achieving the Goals requires additional spending of over 10 per cent of developing countries' GDP, or $520 billion. He stressed that developing countries must meet commitments including the target of 0.7 per cent of gross national income for ODA. In addition, financial resources must align with national objectives and respect national sovereignty over wealth, natural resources and economic activity. Additionally, his Government believes all must redouble efforts to fight illicit financial flows and tax evasion, with this Committee being an ideal forum. He observed that recent reports show the median debt burden among low-income developing countries has risen to 47 per cent of GDP. However, Algeria is one of the few developing countries to have reduced poverty below the international line of 0.8 per cent, increasing female parliamentary representation to 31 per cent and making progress in education and reducing infant/maternal mortality.

