UN United Nations : Secretary-General, Addressing Sustainable Energy for All Event, Stresses Need to Phase Out Subsidized Fossil Fuels, Stop Building Coal Plants after 2020

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the Sustainable Energy for All charettes, held in Amsterdam from 18 to 20 June:

It is a pleasure to greet all the participants in these important charettes.

Energy is crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change. Yet, more than 840 million people still do not have access to electricity. And 2.9 billion lack access to clean cooking.

Renewable energy offers affordable solutions. I urge you to work together towards no more subsidies for fossil fuels, and no new coal plants built after 2020.

I welcome your discussions on how to ensure clean and affordable energy for all by 2030. I ask you to be bold. I look forward to having your conclusions at the Climate Action Summit in September.

Together, we can address the global climate emergency and ensure access to affordable, reliable, modern and sustainable energy for all. Thank you.