UN United Nations : Secretary-General Appoints Angelique Crumbly of United States Director, Bureau of Management Services, United Nations Development Programme

Secretary-General Appoints Angelique Crumbly of United States Director, Bureau of Management Services, United Nations Development Programme

07/03/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Angelique Crumbly of the United States as Assistant Secretary‑General and Director of the Bureau of Management Services, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Ms. Crumbly succeeds Susan McDade of Canada, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her service.

Ms. Crumbly previously served as the Performance Improvement Officer and Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Management at the United States Agency for International Development, known as USAID.

She has served in key positions throughout USAID, including as a Procurement Analyst and Contract Specialist in the Office of Acquisition and Assistance, as Chief of the Policy and Technical Division in the Office of Food for Peace, and as Senior Adviser to the Agency Counsellor and Officer-in-Charge of the Bureau for Management.

Ms. Crumbly also served as Director of the Office of Management Policy, Budget and Performance and as the Presidentially Appointed Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Management. She had oversight of five offices with Agency-wide responsibility for financial management, information technology, management services, acquisition and assistance, management policy, operational budget and management performance, as well as staff.

In addition to experience in the fields of procurement, information technology and budget, Ms. Crumbly has led management reviews, cost savings and streamlining initiatives resulting in the creation of sound business policies and management systems. She is responsible for managing the formulation of the Agency's operational budget and execution of its programmatic budget. Her leadership at USAID has produced effective business solutions resulting in streamlined and innovative humanitarian assistance and development programmes.

Ms. Crumbly holds a bachelor's degree in international politics from George Washington University and a master's degree in public management from Georgetown University.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:52:04 UTC
