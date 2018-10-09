Log in
UN United Nations : Secretary-General, in Message for World Post Day, Calls Postal Sector ‘Vital Centre of Community Life Everywhere’

10/09/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message for World Post Day, observed today:

With more than 600,000 offices across the globe, the postal sector is one of the world's largest logistical networks and a vital centre of community life everywhere. This year's observance of World Post Day highlights the sector's value not just for delivering the mail, but for delivering good.

Resilient postal systems offer support during natural disasters, financial services to hundreds of millions of people, and essential information in times of crisis. This network, through its international treaties and emphasis on universal service, is a constant voice for multilateralism and a force for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also promotes literacy and education for children.

I encourage the world's postal sector to continue its laudable efforts to advance progress for all and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:22:07 UTC
