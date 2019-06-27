UN United Nations : Security Council 2374 Committee Hears Briefing on Sexual Violence in Mali Conflict

Log in
Security Council 2374 Committee Hears Briefing on Sexual Violence in Mali Conflict

06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

On 12 April 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali was briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten.

In her briefing, Ms. Patten addressed the ongoing patterns of sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict situations in Mali, as well as the progress made by the Government of Mali to address this violence. The Special Representative said that the Government of Mali had made progress to address this violence, including through the recently signed joint communiqué between the Government of Mali and the United Nations to address and prevent this prevalent issue. In addition, the Special Representative referred to the importance of the engagement of the Sanctions Committee with relevant parties for concrete prevention of sexual violence.

The Committee members encouraged Ms. Patten to continue her important engagement with the Government of Mali.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:34:07 UTC
