UN United Nations : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes 13 Entities from Its Sanctions List

On 8 April 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.008 Name: AL HASSAKA SPINNING PROJECT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 46, Al Hassaka Al Azizeh, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.030 Name: DIWANIYA STATE COTTON TEXTILE COMPANY

A.k.a.: DIWANIYA COTTON STATE COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 79, Diwaniya, Qadisiya, Iraq b) P.O. Box 15, Diwaniyah, Diwaniyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.196 Name: WOOLLEN TEXTILE STATE EST IN NASSIRIYAH

A.k.a.: WOOLLEN TEXTILE STATE COMPANY IN NASIRYA F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 108, Nassiriyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.195 Name: WOOLLEN INDUSTRIES FACTORY OF ARBIL

A.k.a.: WOOLLEN TEXTILE STATE COMPANY IN ARBIL F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 101, Arbil, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.183 Name: STATE SEWING COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 14007, Waziriya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.133 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR LEATHER INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: STATE LEATHER INDUSTRIES COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: Karrada Al Sharkiya, Hurriya Square, P.O. Box 3079, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.089 Name: NATIONAL STATE COMPANY FOR TEXTILE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5664, Kadhumia, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.078 Name: MOSUL STATE COMPANY FOR TEXTILE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 18, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.068 Name: KUT COTTON TEXTILE STATE COMPANY

A.k.a.: a) TRAINING CENTRE FOR TEXTILE INDUSTRIES/KUT b) KUT INDUSTRIAL COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 25, Kut, Iraq b) Kut Opp, Al-Zahra TownAl-Zahra Town, Iraq c) P.O. Box 5613, South Gate, Kut, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.065 Name: IRAQI TEXTILE STATE ESTABLISHMENT

A.k.a.: IraqI STATE TEXTILE COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: Al Nawab Street, Khadhumiya, P.O. Box 9106, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.047 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR WOOLLEN TEXTILE

A.k.a.: WOOLLEN TEXTILE STATE COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 9114, Khadhumiya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.033 Name: FINE TEXTILE STATE COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2, Hilla, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.130 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR HANDWOVEN CARPETS

A.k.a.: HANDWOVEN CARPETS STATE COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: Al Nasir Square, Arbil, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

