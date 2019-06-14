UN Women United Nations Entity for Gender Equali : Executive Board convenes annual session 2019

Log in
Executive Board convenes annual session 2019

06/14/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019

The UN Women Executive Board will convene for this year's annual session from Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 June at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The President of the Executive Board, Pennelope Beckles, Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, will open the Session, and UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will deliver remarks, which will include her annual report to Members States, and an update on the implementation of the United Nations General Assembly resolution 72/279 on the repositioning of the United Nations development system.

The Executive Board will consider reports on the evaluation function of UN Women 2018; the corporate evaluation of UN Women's contribution to governance and national planning; the internal audit and investigation for the period 1 January to 31 December 2018; the report of the Advisory Committee on Oversight; and UN Women's related management responses. A draft integrated budget estimate for UN Women for the biennium 2020-2021 will also be presented. There will be several briefings on policy and programme matters, including on the UN Women operational response in Côte d'Ivoire; UN Women's work on the empowerment of women and girls with disabilities; and in accordance with the Executive Board's decision 2018/3, an independent victim-centred review of UN Women's policies and processes on tackling sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment.

UN Women will also take the opportunity of the Executive Board session bringing many delegations from Capitals to New York, to organize on Friday, 21 June, meetings with Member States to shed additional light on the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women: Mid-Term Review findings and kickoff of the consultative process for the new Strategic Plan development; and four regional briefings on the activities of UN Women in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and Central and Eastern Europe regions in promoting gender equality.

The detailed agenda of this session and all official documents can be accessed on the Executive Board webpage or the PaperSmart-portal of the United Nations.

UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:33:03 UTC
