Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UN Women United Nations Entity for Gender Equali : Executive Director calls for increased support for women at the Sahel Region during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

Date: Friday, October 12, 2018

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, is on a visit to Bali, Indonesia, from 12 to 16 October to participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka will speak at a high-level event on the Sahel organized by the United Nations, in partnership with the World Bank, the G5 Sahel and the Alliance Sahel, on 13 October. During the event, two initiatives on climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy that will specifically target women and youth in the Sahel region were launched.

Even though women are responsible for producing over 80% of the food consumed in the Sahel region, there is a gender gap in agricultural productivity in the region. Women have unequal access to key agricultural inputs such as land, fertilizer, technology, improved seeds and information. They can't access finance and bank lending as well as access the market to sell their produce especially as smallholder women farmers.

These new projects are aimed at accelerating prosperity and lasting peace in the region by empowering vulnerable populations. This will be done by transforming agricultural systems in ways that support sustainable development and safeguard food security through climate-smart agriculture approaches.

During the visit, the Executive Director will also participate at an event with Plan International to mark the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), where they will hear the testimonies of girls affected by recent natural disasters in Indonesia.

She will also participate in a session on financing initiatives focused on women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship at the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi) meeting, a partnership among 14 governments, eight multilateral development banks (MDBs), and other public and private sector stakeholders, hosted by the World Bank Group. Meetings with Government authorities to discuss UN Women support to their work on gender equality, especially on ending discriminatory laws and harmful gender practices will also take place.

Disclaimer

UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 21:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aEXCLUSIVE : Key EU lawmaker's plan to rein in online marketplaces a threat to Amazon
RE
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li calls for more tangible results in China-Uzbekistan cooperation
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 China, Kyrgyzstan pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li lauds bilateral ties with Russia
PU
01:03aWORLD BANK : Norway Contributes NOK 450 Million to Multi Partner Fund in Somalia
PU
12:52aManulife faces backlash from investors over failure to disclose court case
RE
12:28aU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Florida Storm Victims
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping Duty Investigations of Imports of Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs From China, Germany, and Mexico, and Countervailing Duty Investigation of Imports of Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs from China
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping Duty Investigation of Imports of Mattresses from China
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations of Imports of Aluminum Wire and Cable from China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
2PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
4EQUITY BANCSHARES INC : Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter Results on October 16, 2018
5COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.