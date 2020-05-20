Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNANIMOUS: All Elected Rent Board Members Across California Endorse Rental Affordability Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Overwhelming support indicates growing for the ballot initiative that, if passed, will benefit millions of California renters and communities

Housing justice advocates and backers of the Rental Affordability Act (RAA), a November 2020 state ballot initiative that will allow for expansion of rent control throughout California, are proud to announce that the ballot measure has received the support of every elected rent control board member in California.

Rent control boards monitor rent protection laws in many cities in California. The endorsement from the elected rent board members is a sign of confidence that the RAA will help renters across California and complement existing renter legislation, such as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (known as AB 1482) which is designed to prevent the most egregious rent hikes across California.

“Support for rent control in California is growing. As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to cause public health and economic devastation, California is facing the deepest recession in 100 years. And millions of renters are facing housing insecurity like never before,” said René Christian Moya, Housing Is A Human Right and Rental Affordability Act Campaign Director.

“We must come together to address the state’s rental affordability crisis. We are proud to have the unanimous support from every CA rental board,” said Moya.

The rent control ballot measure has gained increasing urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of Californians already struggling with the state’s high housing costs have now lost work and income in the nation’s shuttered economy.

"The Rental Affordability Act has never been more needed than it is right now. This pandemic poses a direct threat to tenants who have lost income or become sick due to COVID-19. This ballot initiative repeals the state law that prevents cities and towns from passing their own rent control laws. Passage of the RAA restores the ability of our local governments to ensure that the ability to age safely in place is not contingent upon whether one can afford to buy a home," said Nicole Phillis, President of Santa Monica Rent Control Board.

The RAA has now been endorsed by the following elected rent board members:
Paola Laverde, Chair, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Leah Simon-Weisberg, Vice Chair, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Soli Alpert, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
James Chang, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Mari Mendonca, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Maria Poblet, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
John Selawsky, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Alejandro Soto-Vigil, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Igor Tregub, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Nicole Phillis, Chair, Santa Monica Rent Control Board
Naomi Sultan, Vice Chair, Santa Monica Rent Control Board
Steve Duron, Santa Monica Rent Control Board Member
Anastasia Foster, Santa Monica Rent Control Board Member
Caroline Torosis, Santa Monica Rent Control Board Member

“The Costa Hawkins Act has been strangling our communities for far too long. It is a driver of displacement, gentrification, and corporate speculation. This measure is a balanced, evenhanded compromise that will allow agencies like ours to keep vulnerable tenants in their homes,” said Soli Alpert, Elected Member, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board.

The Rental Affordability Act is sponsored by Homeowners & Tenants United, with significant funding by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at https://www.rentcontrolnow.org/ and https://www.housinghumanright.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pPIER 1 IMPORTS : initiates liquidation phase
AQ
02:51pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pSTRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pOne Year Later, Section 232 Tariff Exemption Still Vital to U.S. Aluminum Industry
GL
02:48pMost Jellystone Park Locations Nationwide Open for Memorial Day Camping
GL
02:47pGREEN RIVER GOLD CORP : . Commences 2020 Exploration Program and Stakes an Additional 720.6 Hectares of Mineral Rights at the Fontaine Lode Gold Project
AQ
02:47pMAVENIR : Elected to OpenRAN Policy Coalition Board
BU
02:45pEURO RESSOURCES S A : - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend
GL
02:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc.
PR
02:42pNo New Wells Without Oil Company Bonding For Permits, Says Consumer Watchdog
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group