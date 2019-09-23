Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNB : Bank Makes Buddy Bag Donation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT

September 23, 2019

MOUNT CARMEL, PA (September 10, 2019) - UNB Bank recently made of donation of $2,000 to the Buddy Bag Program. The Buddy Bag Program was started in 2017 by the Mount Carmel Area School District. Its mission is to supplement MCA students in need with nutritious food over the weekend, so no child will go hungry. Each participating student is provided a Buddy Bag to take home Friday afternoon stocked with food items. This helps fill the weekend gap for students receiving free meals at school.

UNB Bank has been serving the needs of customers in East Central Pennsylvania for over 113 years. UNB Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of lending and deposit products for both individuals and businesses with offices in Mount Carmel,Numidia, and a Loan Office in Shamokin Dam.

Disclaimer

UNB Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aPG&E : Controlled California outages loom as PG&E settles cases
AQ
11:39aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 16 to 20 September 2019
PU
11:39aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : and OpenTAP™ Project for Open Source Test Automation Welcome New Project Members more+
PU
11:39aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Wins Best Practices Award for Compliance Education Program
PU
11:39aIOMAB-B SINGLE AGENT ACTIVITY : 2019 SOHO Annual Meeting Honorable Distinction Award Recipient
PU
11:39aHUMANA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
11:39aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Showcases ‘The Wall Luxury' During Paris Fashion Week and the Monaco Yacht Show
PU
11:39aK+S : reduces potash production
PU
11:39aKELINDA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:39aZALARIS : Gunnar Manum has been appointed as new CFO at Zalaris, and will take up the position from 1 January 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group