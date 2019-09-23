UNB : Bank Makes Buddy Bag Donation

September 23, 2019

MOUNT CARMEL, PA (September 10, 2019) - UNB Bank recently made of donation of $2,000 to the Buddy Bag Program. The Buddy Bag Program was started in 2017 by the Mount Carmel Area School District. Its mission is to supplement MCA students in need with nutritious food over the weekend, so no child will go hungry. Each participating student is provided a Buddy Bag to take home Friday afternoon stocked with food items. This helps fill the weekend gap for students receiving free meals at school.

UNB Bank has been serving the needs of customers in East Central Pennsylvania for over 113 years. UNB Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of lending and deposit products for both individuals and businesses with offices in Mount Carmel,Numidia, and a Loan Office in Shamokin Dam.