UNC Greensboro Expands Footprint on JAGGAER ONE Spend Management Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has gone live with JAGGAER’s Contract Lifecycle Management, expanding from JAGGAER’s eProcurement solution. The two solutions are fully integrated on the JAGGAER ONE platform and can be easily scaled up to serve the institution’s needs for the addition of more integrated modules in the future.



With more than 20,000 students and 2,800 faculty and staff, UNCG is the largest state university in the Piedmont Triad and has an annual economic impact of more than $1 billion. The campus has grown to include 30 residence halls and 30 academic buildings on 200-plus acres. UNCG has been utilizing JAGGAER’s eProcurement solution to manage campus wide procurement of indirect goods and services, and recently added Contract Lifecycle Management as part of a planned digital transformation.

UNCG selected JAGGAER’s solution to streamline the contract creation, authoring and negotiation process and reduce risk by ensuring compliance with business and legal guidelines. Additionally, UNCG was focused on achieving cost savings by making the contracting process automated and efficient. It was critical for UNCG’s administrators to monitor a contract throughout the entire transactional life cycle, thereby ensuring contractual commitments were kept and performance targets were delivered.

“We selected JAGGAER because of their deep experience in the field of higher education, ability to grow with our own expansion plans and our need to make processes as efficient and transparent as possible. Their integration teams are experienced with the challenges of the university scenario and made the entire process leading up to our go live unobtrusive and seamless,” says Michael Logan, Director of Procurement, UNCG.

