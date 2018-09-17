UNC Health Care : Extends Free Access Period to Virtual Care Service for Hurricane Victims

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and continued challenging
conditions across much of the state, UNC Health Care has extended its
offer of free access to its virtual care service, UNC
Urgent Care 24/7.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005695/en/
Free access will be available for persons physically located in the
State of North Carolina through Sunday, September 23rd at
11:59 pm.
This service from UNC Health Care provides patients with real-time
access to physicians via phone, tablet or computer.
To register and create a UNC Urgent Care 24/7 account, patients must
visit www.UNCurgentcare247.com
or visit the Apple App and Google Play stores to download the app to a
smartphone or tablet. Patients should use the offer code
UNCFLORENCE2018 from the website or app.
Virtual visit fees were initially waived for hurricane victims Friday –
Sunday (September 14-16). Free access has been extended to assist
hurricane victims across the state as conditions still limit many
residents from traveling, as well as those who are displaced or are
located at emergency shelters.
The service offers convenient and around-the-clock care from anywhere in
North Carolina for non-emergency medical issues.
Appropriate conditions for the service include: allergies,
coughs, fever, headaches, nausea, insect bites, pink eye, sore throat,
rash, vomiting and more.
“Last week, we said this was a way for UNC Health Care to serve North
Carolinians during Hurricane Florence,” explained Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of
UNC Health Care. “Post-storm, we recognize a continuing need for this
delivery of health care service for non-acute conditions. We hope this
will provide some degree of relief to folks who may not be able to leave
their homes or access their usual providers.”
How does it work?
During virtual visits, a physician connects with patients by phone or
Internet through a private and secure connection. The physician can
diagnose problems, recommend treatment and prescribe medications when
appropriate (excluding opioids and other controlled substances).
Patients with true emergencies, including chest pain, should still go to
a hospital emergency department. Please note that patients
should use the offer code UNCFLORENCE2018 from the website or app
to receive a consultation free of charge during the extended period.
The program is offered through MDLIVE, the nation’s leading provider of
virtual medicine services and software.
To watch a video about UNC Urgent Care 24/7, click here.
For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here
or call 888-909-9681.
About UNC Health Care
UNC
Health Care is an integrated health care system comprised of UNC
Hospitals and its provider network, UNC Faculty Physicians, UNC
Physicians Network, the clinical patient care programs of the UNC
School of Medicine. Additional hospital entities and health care
systems include UNC
REX Healthcare, Chatham
Hospital, Johnston
Health, Pardee
Hospital, Caldwell
Memorial, Nash
Health Care, Wayne
Memorial, UNC
Lenoir Health Care and UNC
Rockingham Health Care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005695/en/