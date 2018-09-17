Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNC Health Care : Extends Free Access Period to Virtual Care Service for Hurricane Victims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

Fees Waived through September 23rd

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and continued challenging conditions across much of the state, UNC Health Care has extended its offer of free access to its virtual care service, UNC Urgent Care 24/7.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005695/en/

Free access will be available for persons physically located in the State of North Carolina through Sunday, September 23rd at 11:59 pm.

This service from UNC Health Care provides patients with real-time access to physicians via phone, tablet or computer.

To register and create a UNC Urgent Care 24/7 account, patients must visit www.UNCurgentcare247.com or visit the Apple App and Google Play stores to download the app to a smartphone or tablet. Patients should use the offer code UNCFLORENCE2018 from the website or app.

Virtual visit fees were initially waived for hurricane victims Friday – Sunday (September 14-16). Free access has been extended to assist hurricane victims across the state as conditions still limit many residents from traveling, as well as those who are displaced or are located at emergency shelters.

The service offers convenient and around-the-clock care from anywhere in North Carolina for non-emergency medical issues.

Appropriate conditions for the service include: allergies, coughs, fever, headaches, nausea, insect bites, pink eye, sore throat, rash, vomiting and more.

“Last week, we said this was a way for UNC Health Care to serve North Carolinians during Hurricane Florence,” explained Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of UNC Health Care. “Post-storm, we recognize a continuing need for this delivery of health care service for non-acute conditions. We hope this will provide some degree of relief to folks who may not be able to leave their homes or access their usual providers.”

How does it work?

During virtual visits, a physician connects with patients by phone or Internet through a private and secure connection. The physician can diagnose problems, recommend treatment and prescribe medications when appropriate (excluding opioids and other controlled substances). Patients with true emergencies, including chest pain, should still go to a hospital emergency department. Please note that patients should use the offer code UNCFLORENCE2018 from the website or app to receive a consultation free of charge during the extended period.

The program is offered through MDLIVE, the nation’s leading provider of virtual medicine services and software.

To watch a video about UNC Urgent Care 24/7, click here. For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here or call 888-909-9681.

About UNC Health Care

UNC Health Care is an integrated health care system comprised of UNC Hospitals and its provider network, UNC Faculty Physicians, UNC Physicians Network, the clinical patient care programs of the UNC School of Medicine. Additional hospital entities and health care systems include UNC REX Healthcare, Chatham Hospital, Johnston Health, Pardee Hospital, Caldwell Memorial, Nash Health Care, Wayne Memorial, UNC Lenoir Health Care and UNC Rockingham Health Care.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pLANCER SKINCARE : makes QVC debut with New Brand Ambassador Candace Cameron Bure
PR
10:08pFACEBOOK : Expanding Security Tools to Protect Political Campaigns
PU
10:08pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Names Senior Vice President, People and Culture
PU
10:07pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pMESA ROYALTY TRUST/TX : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pDARE BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pEPIZYME, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pTORC OIL & GAS LTD. : Confirms Monthly Dividend for September 2018
AQ
10:07pGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.