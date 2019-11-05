Log in
UNC Health Care : Restructures Leadership to Coordinate Clinical Care in Triangle

11/05/2019 | 10:02am EST

New leadership organization part of broader strategic plan to transform UNC Health Care for the future

UNC Health Care announced a leadership restructuring today that allows for more integration of clinical operations, ultimately improving care and access for patients across the region and state.

Steve Burriss, President of the Triangle Region, for UNC Health Care, overseeing leaders at UNC Hospitals, UNC REX Healthcare and ambulatory care.

The new structure is part of a broader strategic plan that will transform UNC Health Care into a clinically integrated system of hospitals, clinics and physician practices. The goal is to enhance care, improve quality and keep patient costs down, all while navigating the rapidly evolving and competitive health care landscape.

“We are modernizing our leadership structure to create a more effective and efficient process for decision making and truly placing the patient at the center of all we do,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health Care. “We are committed to serving the people of North Carolina, and to the academic and clinical excellence that make this such a special place to work, teach, learn, conduct research and care for patients. These talented leaders will help transform UNC Health Care for the future.”

The leadership changes include:

  • Gary Park, who was previously president of UNC Hospitals, became chief operating officer for UNC Health Care, overseeing Triangle and statewide hospital and ambulatory operations.
  • Steve Burriss, previously president of UNC REX Healthcare, became president of the Triangle region. In that role, he reports to Park, and oversees the leaders at UNC Hospitals, UNC REX Healthcare and ambulatory care.
  • Janet Hadar became the first female president of UNC Hospitals. Hadar was previously senior vice president of operations at UNC Hospitals. She began her health care career as a nurse and later became a nurse practitioner, and has more than 30 years of experience as a clinician and administrator. Hadar reports to Burriss.
  • Ernie Bovio, who joined UNC REX Healthcare as COO last year after serving as CEO of High Point Regional, became president of UNC REX Healthcare. He oversees the Raleigh health system, as well as the new community hospital under construction in Holly Springs. Bovio also reports to Burriss.


About UNC Health Care

UNC Health Care is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health Care is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealthcare.org.


