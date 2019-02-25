UNC REX Healthcare : and Wake Radiology Formally Launch Partnership for Medical Imaging

New joint venture improves access to specialized imaging services, reduces costs for patients

UNC REX Healthcare and Wake Radiology are joining forces to improve access to specialized imaging services and reduce costs for thousands of patients a year.

The two organizations announced plans in 2017 to form a joint venture that would combine their outpatient imaging services. That partnership became official as of Feb. 23. Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare now operates 14 outpatient imaging offices in communities throughout the greater Triangle area, with plans for future expansion.

Most locations will provide comprehensive, diagnostic imaging services such as MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and more -- greatly expanding access to advanced medical imaging in an outpatient setting. All of the combined locations will also offer 3D mammography, an advanced technology for detecting breast cancer at its earliest possible stage.

For many patients, the partnership means they will no longer be required to go to the hospital for medical imaging that can be done in an outpatient setting. That shift will reduce patients’ costs approximately $7 million a year by eliminating hospital-based fees.

“We want to be a leader in value-based care and finding new ways to keep health-care costs down,” said Steve Burriss, president of UNC REX. “We believe that this partnership with Wake Radiology will bring great benefits for our patients and our community.”

Wake Radiology is the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Its nearly 50 radiologists are organized in clinical teams trained in specific subspecialties such as breast imaging, sports and orthopedic imaging, interventional radiology and vein therapy, neuroradiology, pediatric imaging, and chest, abdomen and pelvis imaging.

The Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare partnership will improve the coordination and delivery of medical imaging services by providing faster access to imaging and reports desired by referring physicians, by reducing the need for duplicate exams, and by making outpatient imaging more convenient for patients.

“We are proud to partner with UNC REX to improve access to advanced diagnostic imaging for all patients in our area,” said Dr. Lyndon K. Jordan III, President of Wake Radiology. “Our physicians and staff are excited be a part of this partnership as we strive to enhance service through specialized radiology and value-based, compassionate care.”

Starting Feb. 23, all patients who receive imaging at the partnership’s outpatient offices will now see Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare on all patient and provider correspondence. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (919) 232-4700 or visit wakerad.com.

About UNC REX Healthcare

For 125 years, UNC REX Healthcare has provided expert care for the Wake County community and surrounding areas. With more than 7,000 co-workers, UNC REX is a private, not-for-profit health care system and is a member of UNC Health Care. UNC REX provides various health care services throughout Wake County with facilities in Apex, Cary, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Wakefield and Raleigh. To learn more, click here.

About Wake Radiology

Founded in 1953 by Albert M. Jenkins, MD, FACR, Wake Radiology is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Since then, Wake Radiology has expanded to include nearly 50 radiologists at multiple locations in Wake County and beyond. Wake Radiology has been first to introduce numerous methods of imaging as well as introducing subspecialized radiology to Wake County. To learn more, click here.

