UNC School of Medicine : Ranked First for Primary Care for Second Straight Year

03/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

In the annual rankings of “America’s Best Graduate Schools,” U.S. News & World Report ranked UNC School of Medicine 1st for primary care, 23rd in research, 4th for family medicine, 11th for obstetrics and gynecology, 20th for psychiatry, and 26th for internal medicine

For the second year in a row, the University of North Carolina School of Medicine was ranked first in the country for primary care education as part of U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 edition of “America’s Best Graduate Schools.”

“Earning the number one ranking for primary care is a tremendous recognition of our commitment to provide the highest quality primary care possible,” said Cristy Page, MD, MPH, the executive dean of the UNC School of Medicine. “I’m incredibly proud to be a part of our team effort dedicated to training the next generation of primary care doctors to meet the health needs of our state and nation.”

In the category of overall research, the UNC School of Medicine was ranked 23rd for the second year in a row.

The UNC School of Medicine was ranked 4th in family medicine, 11th in obstetrics and gynecology, 20th (tie) in psychiatry, and 26th for internal medicine.

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine programs annually, but various disciplines and specialties within each category are only ranked periodically. Obstetrics and gynecology is ranked each year; last year it was ranked 14th.

UNC-Chapel Hill was ranked highly in several other categories. Check out all rankings at U.S. News & World Report.

About UNC School of Medicine

The UNC School of Medicine (SOM) is the state’s largest medical school, graduating approximately 180 new physicians each year. It is consistently ranked among the top medical schools in the US, including 1st overall for primary care by US News & World Report, and 6th for research among public universities. More than half of the school’s 1,700 faculty members served as principal investigators on active research awards in 2018. Two UNC SOM faculty members have earned Nobel Prize awards.


© Business Wire 2019
