Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNCF Dallas Celebrates its Fourth Annual Mayor's Masked Ball

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:13pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNCF Dallas Mayor’s Masked Ball, a signature black-tie gala, will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, featuring a VIP reception, seated dinner, silent auction and music by local favorite, The David Whiteman Band.  UNCF will also host the Mask Off after-party, an event for young professionals to celebrate for a great cause, immediately following the main event. This unique experience will be a way for young emerging leaders to have fun while giving back to the community.

“We are delighted to have Mayor Eric Johnson participation in his first year in office. He will serve as host of the 2020 Ball,” said Matilda Louree, area development director, UNCF.

This year, UNCF will honor the Honorable Royce West, Senator, State of Texas and The Honorable Helen Giddings, Retired Texas State Representative with UNCF’s cherished awards, the 2020 MASKED Award.

“On behalf of the City of Dallas, I am delighted to serve as the Host of the 2020 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball,” said Mayor Eric Johnson.

“This event is important because it supports education for minority students. Many sponsors have invested in the work of UNCF to ensure that more students from North Texas can receive a college education at a historically black college or university. and for this, we are very excited to take part in this event,” said Erika Salter and Tommy Jones, Ball Co-Chairs.
Benefitting HBCUs and students of color, events like the North Texas Mayor’s Masked Ball helped UNCF gain the resources to provide more than $9.5 million in scholarships last year to students from Texas. “For every scholarship, UNCF gives a student, there are nine other students we must turn away,” said Matilda Louree, UNCF area development director.

Anchor and reporter Clarice Tinsley will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the evening, along with KDFW Fox 4 News as a media sponsor. Long-time supporter of UNCF, Hunt Consolidated, Inc., also returns as presenting sponsor, joining a host of other generous sponsors such as H-E-B, Toyota of North America, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Kayser Foundation and Locke Lord and others.   

In its 76th year, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered nearly half a million students to earn college degrees.  As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. 

During the 2018-19 school year, UNCF awarded nearly $600,000 in scholarships to students in the North Texas Area. Proceeds from the Masked Ball will allow UNCF to help even more students in 2020.

To purchase tickets, go to UNCF.org/DallasMMB or call 972.234.1007. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFDallas #UNCF #UNCF75.


###

About UNCF
UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF Florida Region on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-854-0007
mashari.grissom@uncf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pQD FINAL DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. – QD
GL
06:11pFox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services
DJ
06:10pOPRA FINAL DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited – OPRA 
GL
06:09pTENARIS : SEC Filing - 6-K
PU
06:09pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Update on number of outstanding shares
PU
06:09pNFU Urges Public and Transparent Process for Any Future Trade Assistance
PU
06:09pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form10-K
PU
06:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Investors
BU
06:06pWBK MARCH 30 DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation – WBK 
GL
06:05pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group