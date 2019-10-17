Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNCF Mourns Passing of Chairman Elijah Eugene Cummings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Washington, DC, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund), all of its member-institutions, and the students served by those institutions mourn the passing of Representative Elijah Cummings. At the time of his passing, he represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District and chaired the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Chairman Cummings was a dedicated public servant--and a fighter," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. "In his service to the people of Baltimore, he was passionate, measured and often achieved results. In his advocacy for our Historically Black institutions—those in his district and nationwide—he was a staunch, fierce advocate. We could ALWAYS count on Chairman Cummings to do what was right, and that went well beyond words. He was a man of action. He put underserved students and the institutions that helped them get a leg-up on life in the forefront. As an elected leader, that will be part of his legacy. As a fellow HBCU graduate, he joins the pantheon of our men and women who made this nation, and specifically one its most hallowed institutions [the U.S. Congress], better by dedicating his life to it."

"In the entire history of this country, only 26 African Americans have chaired a full committee in the U.S. Congress," said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF. "Additionally, as a longtime member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Chairman Cummings showed the power of our institutions. Cummings was a graduate of Howard University class of 1973. Nearly 40% of the CBC are HBCU alumni."

 "In late 2016, Chairman Cummings keynoted a lunch-time fundraiser for UNCF in Maryland," recalled Mr. Murray. "Having been hospitalized, he told a stunned crowd that 'I had to get out. I had to be here today, because I recognize the transformational power of education for our people... Our children are the living message we send to the future.  We are at a pivotal point in our country's history... And we must do all we can to ensure our young people have the resources needed to access education, because I would not be here today without the education I received at Howard University.' This is the Chairman Cummings we will always remember."

###

About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-810-0231
monique.lenoir@uncf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
11:51aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : pushes back return of 737 Max 8, again
AQ
11:51aFolk Dancers from ‘Heaven' Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
GL
11:51aIn a Year of Widespread Market Consolidation, Flashtalking Continues to Drive Worldwide Momentum as Top Independent Primary Ad Server
GL
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : provides regulatory update on ATIR101   
AQ
11:50aFINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
11:49aEPAM : Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engines For Its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
11:49aBLUE SOLUTIONS : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group