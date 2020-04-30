UNCF joining May 5 #GivingTuesdayNow Campaign

Washington, D.C., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is joining the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to encourage philanthropy in light of the many challenges facing minority higher education including the coronavirus health pandemic. UNCF works tirelessly to benefit historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in part, by changing the narrative of HBCUs across the nation and helping equip minority students with the resources necessary to transition into and graduate from college, and ultimately succeed in the workforce.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UNCF students is felt very keenly,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “The majority of our member HBCUs are closed for the remainder of the school year making things very precarious for our member schools and those earning their degrees. Many students need tablets and laptops to be able to access classes online. And some need basic support, like food and other financial resources, since the jobs they had to help them make it through school have all but vanished.”

UNCF HBCUs need help during the best of times, and UNCF works to provide the support they need to help more students pursue their educational endeavors and graduate from college prepared for leadership roles, competitive employment, and active participation in society.

“The foundation of UNCF was built on the act of giving, and participation in #GivingTuesdayNow shows our steadfast commitment to educating our students and providing resources to our HBCUs, especially in this time of unprecedented crisis,” Lomax added. “UNCF and our member colleges and universities have persevered through many other turbulent times, and we cannot let this disaster wash away decades of progress and HBCU legacies.”

#GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations will occur May 5 as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Five Reasons to Give to UNCF During this Critical Time:

Our students are at greatest risk of not being able to continue their educational efforts due to financial need.

The lack of technology gets in the way of both our HBCUs and their students’ ability to ensure online classroom connectivity.

Part-time jobs that students rely on to get through college are all but gone right now.

The nation’s HBCUs have been producing almost 17% of all African American graduates and 25% of African American graduates in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — the critical industries of the future.

To ensure that UNCF continues to have the resources to do its important work of supporting HBCUs and our students during this global crisis.

Help UNCF make a difference in a student’s life.

1. Donate today by visiting UNCF.org/Donate

2. Share your donation on social media using the #GivingtuesdayNow

3. Spread the word about UNCF’s mission

4. Follow #UNCF on Facebook, Twitter @UNCF and Instagram



For more information about UNCF, visit UNCF.org and stay connected via social media.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.



About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 28. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people, think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.

