UNCF receives $20,000 Gift from Church Mutual

06/25/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has received a donation of $20,000 from Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, the nation’s leading insurer of faith-based organizations, headquartered in Merrill, Wisconsin, to help support its mission of supporting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) while getting as many talented and deserving students of color to and through college as possible.

“We stand in unity with the black community and support efforts to end discrimination and injustice,” said Bruce E. Carter, Church Mutual’s director of diversity and inclusion. “Throughout our family of companies, we focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging to ensure all individuals are treated with dignity. We pledge to do more than just talk about inequality. We will work to end inequality through our words and actions, everywhere we go. We will lift up those who are hurting and pray that those who hate find love. We will continue to provide funding through our CM CARES foundation to organizations that are making a difference. To complement those gifts, we are making this donation to UNCF.”

“We thank Church Mutual Insurances Company for this gift,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO. “It comes at a time when the need couldn’t be greater, especially with our member HBCUs and their students fighting against both social and health issues that affect us all as a nation. We need more students of color to graduate from college—because they are our future pandemic fighters and leaders, and we appreciate every donation like this that moves us towards a better future for us all.”

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/2020.  S.I. = a stock insurer.

###

About UNCF
UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-810-0231
monique.lenoir@uncf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
