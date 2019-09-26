Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNDP United Nations Development Programme : , Hilton Foundation launch new platform to support smart, inclusive cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

New York, 26 September 2019-The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and partners today launched City2City.Network, a new platform aimed at helping cities manage challenges strategically-and learn from each other.

City2City.Network will facilitate a forum to find solutions to contemporary urban challenges and promote leadership, learning, and innovation. Administered by UNDP and launched alongside the 74th United Nations General Assembly, it will focus on areas such as digital transformation, energy and climate change, resilience, governance, the informal economy, and municipal financing for development.

'The City2City Network is born out of the need to connect, share, and innovate towards socially inclusive, resource-efficient, and sustainable cities. It will capitalize on UNDP's network of Accelerator Labs operating across 60 countries to further experimentation to solve urban development problems,' Mourad Wahba, UNDP's Acting Associate Administrator, said.

With the world rapidly urbanizing, city administrators will play a crucial role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a time-bound roadmap agreed by all 193 UN member States in 2015. At least 110 of 169 SDG targets will require direct engagement of cities and local authorities.

Some 70 million people migrate to cities globally every year. By 2050, the world's urban population is projected to reach 70 percent of total population-up from 54 percent today. Cities also produce more than 70 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and use 80 percent of the world's energy. Many fast-growing cities struggle to meet surging demand for services and infrastructure, worsening social and geographic segregation.

City2City.network will help cities share experiences and innovative solutions and access cutting-edge knowledge to help build inclusive and smart urban communities.

It will serve as a peer-learning mechanism across regions and engage the private sector, civil society, and development partners, offering tools and diagnostics to support planning and SDG implementation at the local level.

Visit and join the City2City Network - https://city2city.network

Disclaimer

UNDP - United Nations Development Programme published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50pWhite House's Kudlow sees trade deal promise in China's commodities markets moves
RE
07:48pMore than third of small UK companies fear no-deal Brexit hit - FSB
RE
07:45pU.S.-China trade negotiations set to resume on Oct. 10 - CNBC
RE
07:45pChina buys more U.S. pork as fatal hog disease squeezes supplies
RE
07:45pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
07:43pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Hilton Foundation launch new platform to support smart, inclusive cities
PU
07:39pTokyo September core CPI rises 0.5% year/year
RE
07:28pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : COGCC Form 2A Comments for the ACME Pad in Erie
PU
07:18pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Colorado oil and gas lease sale nets $601,541
PU
07:18pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein Statement on Interim Trade Deal with Japan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV
3DUPONT DE NEMOURS : Current report filing
4DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT INC : DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : & Spirits Announces Voting Results from ..
5IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group