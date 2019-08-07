Log in
UNDP United Nations Development Programme : and Samsung unveil Global Goals partnership

08/07/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

New York, USA - August 7, 2019 - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced a new partnership to boost awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals today in New York.

The new Global Goals app and accessories were unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Samsung Galaxy phones will carry the Global Goals app that defines each of the 17 goals showing users how they can take small actions towards achieving the SDGs. This new initiative has the potential to engage as many as 30 million people.

'This partnership with UNDP and Samsung will not only harness technological innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, but will mobilize the next generation of global citizens to take action and together achieve the goals,' says Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. 'Only with a joint effort by everyone - private sector, civil society, and people across the world - can we truly have impact and change the world for the better.'

The Global Goals app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, aims to increase awareness of the Global Goals and raise funds for UNDP to support its work around the world. In addition, a portion of the proceeds generated from sales of the special edition accessories will go directly to UNDP in support of the Global Goals.

'At Samsung, we believe technology plays a significant role in building a better global society, but each part of the world has its own unique needs. Only by working together, can we solve them and achieve greater good,' said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics. 'We chose to partner with UNDP because we want to empower our Galaxy users to take a stand on the issues that matter to them most to them through small, individual actions that when combined make an impact. We are excited to build a lasting relationship with UNDP and encourage our users so we can collectively to make a difference.'

The app will come preinstalled on Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ and will be available for download for Samsung Galaxy Smartphones2 in 19 languages3. The special edition phone cases and wireless charger will be available through Samsung.com and select Samsung Experience Centers in the U.S. and Korea.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 interconnected goals in a universal call for people, planet and prosperity. By 2030, the SDGs will address the world's biggest issues like poverty, inequality and climate change.

For more information about Samsung Global Goals, visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com or https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-global-goals/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspectives and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations. www.undp.org

Disclaimer

UNDP - United Nations Development Programme published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 21:24:07 UTC
