Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Addressing root causes of conflicts key to sustainable development in Africa, says UN Deputy Chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Marrakesh, Morocco, March 23, 2019 (ECA) - Africa cannot have sustainable development without sustaining peace, United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed said Saturday.

Speaking at the 20th Session of the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa (RCM-Africa) and the Third Joint Meeting of the Regional United Nations Sustainable Development Group in Marrakesh, Morocco, Ms. Mohammed said it was crucial for Africa to turn the pages of conflict, where it remains on the continent, and start building peace that in turn can transition into sustainable development.

'We cannot have sustainable development without sustaining peace, neither can we build a secure future for everyone without addressing the root causes of our conflicts and vulnerabilities,' she told participants gathered to discuss and generate solutions to the continent's refugee and internally displaced persons challenge.

Ms. Mohammed added that climate change, rising inequalities, persistent gender discrimination, lack of social cohesion, 'conflicts in its many different forms, deteriorating political consensus and the mass movement of people across borders are signs of the hindrance we are having to face. Challenges that know no borders and cannot be resolved through solutions of the past'.

She said viable solutions were possible, especially as the United Nations and the African Union Commission continue to work together.

'We do go further when we join hands for a common cause, on common grounds and when we bring the best of our assets and leadership around the continent,' the UN Deputy Chief said as she applauded the strong AU-UN partnership.

'Today offers the opportunity to recognize our common challenges and maximize the impact of our regional work. The RCMs can help to galvanize and accelerate progress towards the sustainable development goals in various areas, including integration across all dimensions of sustainable development, as well as integration across development, humanitarian and peace,' she said.

She added: 'The clock is ticking on 2030 and 2063 Agendas, and we will only truly be successful in the reforms if we can accelerate our actions or scale-up to the SGDs. It is a collective responsibility and we are engaging with a greater urgency to deliver. We have to find our courage, ingenuity and the means to rise to the ambition of our actions and move with far greater speed.'

Ms. Mohammed also spoke about the need for Africa to do all it can to ensure the potential of its youth is realized, adding more also needs to be done to close the gender gap.

She said Africa hosts the largest number of displaced persons worldwide, with factors including political upheaval, food insecurity, and poverty, among others being major driving forces.

'Whatever the cause or crises, Africa's response has been admirable; countries have demonstrated remarkable solidarity, often despite the little means that we have,' said Ms. Mohammed.

She said through its successive reform programmes, the UN has been working to create a more coherent, effective and efficient support and delivery mechanism to guarantee a better life for all citizens of the world without leaving 'no one behind'.

But, she added, the data that is emerging suggests that 'we are not on track to meet the 2030 Agenda, which means that we need to accelerate to meet the ambitions we have set for ourselves'.

'In 2019, we will have a defining year to deliver on the promises we have made to humanity through Africa 2063 Agenda and the global 2030 Agenda,' Ms. Mohammed added.

The two-day meeting, organized by the Economic Commission for Africa and the AUC, also aims to deliberate on the functioning of the RCM-Africa and the Africa Regional United Nations Sustainable Development Group platforms, and also assess achievements, challenges and the way forward in strengthening the coherent and efficient delivery of support to the African Union and its organs in the context of African Union and United Nations reforms.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 17:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pTURKISH WATCHDOG TO INVESTIGATE JP MORGAN, OTHER BANKS : Anadolu
RE
01:40pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Addressing root causes of conflicts key to sustainable development in Africa, says UN Deputy Chief
PU
01:09pU.S.'s Lighthizer, Mnuchin to travel to China for trade talks - White House
RE
12:35pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Tax reform, digitization key to financing Africa's development – ECA report
PU
12:34pIreland promises 'substantial' aid to farmers in no-deal Brexit
RE
11:41aFactbox - Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
11:21aChina to cut time for patent review by 15 percent - Xinhua
RE
11:21aIndian state open for talks with Uber rival Ola over ban
RE
11:16aItaly endorses China's Belt and Road plan in first for a G7 nation
RE
09:49aSouth African tax workers to strike over pay dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : launches OTT service for broadband subscribers
3PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS aims to wind down one billion pounds in local coun..
5Fiat Chrysler Turned Down Peugeot's Merger Approach -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.