Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Adedeji lecture to focus on promise and peril of digital transformation, says ECA's Nwuke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 17, 2019 (ECA) - The Economic Commission for Africa's annual Adebayo Adedeji Lecture will this year interrogate ideas, identify action areas, and propose tangible suggestions for debate and consideration by the continent's policymakers on the promise and peril of the digital economy.

The lecture that was set up to honour the late Professor Adedeji, who was one of Africa's foremost development thinkers and the longest serving ECA Executive Secretary, will be held during the think tank's annual Conference of Ministers in Marrakesh, Morocco, under the theme; Digital transformation of Africa: hype or reality?

'A lot has been written about the digital transformation of the continent; some say it is hype and others say it is reality so this interactive discussion will allow participants to dialogue on this,' said Mr. Kasirim Nwuke, Chief of the Technology, Innovation and Green Economy Section in the Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Division at the ECA.

The lecture which interrogates leading issues in Africa's development, will help to increase awareness among African policymakers of the digital economy and promote high-level dialogue on these issues.

'At the end we want to be able to surface new ideas, raise new policy issues that our member States can consider and enable our ministers to begin to consider the promise and peril of this digital transformation,' Mr. Nwuke said.

The African Union and regional economic communities are taking proactive steps to provide continental and regional frameworks for Africa's digital transformation just as Member States are taking policy actions, including introducing digital identity platforms, to enhance their digital readiness and preparedness.

The success of recent continental initiatives, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, Boosting Intra-African Trade and the Single African Air Transport Market, will depend on digital tools and skills, says Mr. Nwuke.

Nigeria's former Minister of Communication Technology and board member at the Web Foundation, Ms. Omobola Johnson, will deliver the lecture while Amel Saidane, a Member of the ECA's Digital ID and Digital Economy Initiative Advisory Board, and Tawanda Sibanda, a partner at McKinsey, will be the discussants.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 18:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pQatar First Bank to be removed from Al Rayan Islamic Index
AQ
03:21pSHARES IN U.S. STEEL PRODUCERS COULD RALLY ALONG WITH COMMODITY : Barron's
RE
03:03pSaudi signals OPEC may need to extend oil cuts until end-2019
RE
02:54pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Adedeji lecture to focus on promise and peril of digital transformation, says ECA's Nwuke
PU
02:54pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : All set for ERA2019 launch; focuses on fiscal policy for financing sustainable development in Africa
PU
02:54pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : CoM2019 an opportunity to create impactful solutions to Africa's challenges, says Chinganya
PU
02:29pCHAMPAGNE, ITALY, GOOGLE : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 11
12:58pDeutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
RE
12:57pRussia's Novak says sanctions volatility is a pain for energy markets
RE
12:54pSaudi energy minister - oil inventories building despite sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
2BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- 3rd Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : second headquarters clears blocks in Virginia funding vote
5Lyft to launch road show for up to $2 billion IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.