Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Africa sharpens expertise in agricultural statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Rabat, 17 September 2018 (ECA) - The Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the National Institute for Statistics and Applied Economics (INSEA) of Morocco launched today a joint training on agricultural statistics.

Agriculture currently contributes more than 40% of Africa's GDP and employs more than 70% of its population while current priorities include the Sustainable Development Goals and regional integration through Agenda 2063. 'Statistics will [therefore] play a key role as a measurement and control tool to observe countries' progress towards these goals', said Lilia Hachem Naas, director of the ECA Office for North Africa in her opening speech.

For a week, about 70 experts, trainers and officials from African national statistical institutes and Ministries of Agriculture will study and share their experiences in the field of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, and post-harvest loss statistics.

Some twenty countries benefit from the training including Benin, Burkina, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sao Tome, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

The ECA African Center for Statistics is organizing this training in collaboration with the ECA Office for North Africa as part of the UN Global Strategy to improve agricultural and rural statistics-Action Plan for Africa; and in support to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

Note to editors

The Economic Commission for Africa (www.uneca.org) is one of the five regional commissions of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Its various roles in support to development and structural transformation in Africa include increasing countries' capacity to produce economic, demographic, social and environmental statistics that can facilitate the design of economic policies adapted to their needs. ECA has embarked on an extensive agricultural statistics programme as part of the UN Global strategyto improveagriculturalandrural statistics.

Previously known as the Training Center for Statistics Engineers (Centre de formation des ingénieurs des travaux de la statistique), INSEA was created in 1961 following an ECA held African statisticians' meeting held in Rabat in 1960. The first statistical training institute in the region, INSEA has trained African statisticians in a number of areas.

For more information about this training, please contact sarro@un.org.

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pThe Seidel Diesel Group Acquires Associated Fuel Injection of Modesto, California
SE
08:12pTrump adviser eyes entitlement cuts to plug U.S. budget gaps
RE
08:03pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Joint Declaration
PU
07:58pKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Katia Merten-Lentz to Present "Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future" at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology
PU
07:57pUber in talks to buy Dubai ride-hailing rival Careem - Bloomberg
RE
07:33pQualcomm, Apple kick off second trial seeking iPhone import ban
RE
07:31pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Pulls Back From 3%
DJ
07:28pTrump economic adviser says U.S. wants serious trade talks with China
RE
07:28pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa sharpens expertise in agricultural statistics
PU
07:28pOil dips as Sino-U.S. trade tensions deepen, new tariffs due
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.