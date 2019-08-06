Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : ECA, Morocco coordinate efforts to make Africa's voice better heard on SDGs

08/06/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Rabat, August 5th, 2019 (ECA) - The Economic Commission for Africa and the Kingdom of Morocco's State Secretariat for Sustainable Development held a high-level meeting on Monday 5 August 2019.

ECA's Executive Secretary Vera Songwe and the Secretary of State for Sustainable Development of Morocco and Chair of the African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development Bureau Nezha El Ouafi led the meeting. Discussions aimed to outline a joint action plan to follow up on the implementation of the Marrakech Declaration published following ARFSD5.

'The action plan is focused on tangible actions that can enable us to chart a course towards SDG implementation, from the local to the global level', said Lilia Hachem Naas, Director of the ECA Office for North Africa. 'The action plan aims to involve stakeholders in communities and municipalities with support from the ARFSD Bureau. The plan also aims to disseminate key messages through political actors at the highest level, in order to make Africa's voice better heard and to focus on the development priorities that will enable the region to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030 and, through it, Agenda 2063 », she added.

The meeting discussed options for the organisation of tangible and achievable actions in order to popularize the ARFSD key messages by January 2020, both locally and internationally.

They also identified several key dates to present and raise awareness on the key messages of the Marrakech declaration, including:

•The 8th Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA VIII) in August 2019

•The Sustainable Development Goals summit in September 2019

•The Intergovernmental Committees of Experts held by the ECA sub-regional offices (September to November 2019)

•The Conference of the Parties (COP25), in December 2019

•Meetings of the African Union specialized technical committees

In addition to these actions, ECA is planning to produce an analytical study on data availability in four priority areas of SDG implementation in Africa: Agriculture (SDG2), Health (SDG3), Education (SDG4) and Energy (SDG7). The resulting report will be presented at the 6th African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development (Harare, Zimbabwe, 24-27 February 2020).

The Marrakech Declaration confirms Africa's commitment to implement the SDGs was presented following the 5th session of the African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development jointly by ECA and the State Secretariat for Sustainable Development in April 2019 in Marrakech (Morocco) under the theme: 'Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality.' As the chair of the ARFSD Bureau, Nezha El Ouafi, has been tasked with conveying the voice of Africa on the international scene regarding the issues discussed by the Forum.

Communication Team
Economic Commission for Africa
Office for North Africa
Tel: +212 (0) 537 548 749
Email: filali-ansary@un.org; cea.an.coms@gmail.com

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:09:05 UTC
