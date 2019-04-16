Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : ECA launches African Women Leadership Fund in Morocco

04/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Marrakech, April 16, 2019 (ECA) - The Economic Commission for Africa will carry out the Morocco launch of the African Women Leadership Fund on 16 April 2019, on the sidelines of the African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development (ARFSD, 16-18 April).

In order to strengthen women's economic empowerment and facilitate the emergence of women fund managers, the fund aims to facilitate the access of African women entrepreneurs and cooperatives to sustainable capital, lower barriers to entry for women asset managers focused on investing in women-owned and women-led businesses. The fund will also provide technical assistance to accelerate the training and growth of female asset managers.

The Fund was created following a call by the African Women Leadership Network, and has been established by the Economic Commission for Africa under the leadership of the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairperson of the African Union, with the support from UN-Women, the Office of the Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission and the African Women Leadership Network.

Over the next decade, the Fund aims to invest up to $ 500 million in businesses run by African women. The Morocco launch aims to introduce it to Moroccan women, who, like their African counterparts, face daunting financial challenges which impede the sustainability of their businesses, but also to businesses and other players in the national financial ecosystem.

Event: Morocco launch of the African Women leadership Fund (AWLF)
Date: Tuesday April 16th from 3pm to 5pm
Venue: Room Diamant, Palais des Congrès de la Palmeraie, Marrakech

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:32:05 UTC
