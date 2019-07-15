Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : ECA's Vera Songwe to take part in high level debate on informality in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:10am EDT

New York, 15 July 2019 (ECA) -The Economic Commission for Africa will organize, in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform, the African Union, the Economic Commission for Western Asia and the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations a High level debate on 'Informal Sector and 2030 Agenda' on Tuesday 16 July in New York, on the margins of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

This high-level debate will take place with the participation of ECA Executive Secretary Vera Songwe, Egyptian Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform Hala El Said, ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti, South African Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Egyptian Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform for Planning Affairs Ahmed Kamaly, and Ayoub Zaid Elrashdi, from the African Union Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations.

Participants will study issues related to the informal economy in African and Arab countries, potential development benefits of a reduced informal sector and existing options for countries to reduce and better control the size of their informal economies.

More than 61 percent of the world's working population are employed in the informal sector (ILO). In Africa and Arab countries, the informal sector employs 85.8 and 68.6 of workers. According to ECA estimates however, African countries lose up to 4.6 percent of their GDP to its informal sectors.

Event: 'Informal Sector and 2030 Agenda'

Date: 16 July 2019 from 6.30 to 8.00 pm

Place: UN Headquarters, Conference room 5

Communication Team
Economic Commission for Africa
Office for North Africa
Tel: +212 (0) 537 548 749
Email: filali-ansary@un.org; cea.an.coms@gmail.com

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aUNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME : Oil and American religion set stage for current political divides, historian finds
PU
11:31aMalaysia seized $240 million from Chinese company over pipeline project - PM Mahathir
RE
11:24aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:20aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study financing of SDGs and Agenda 2063 at HLPF
PU
11:19aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:18aFacebook's Marcus says regulatory concerns to be 'fully addressed' before Libra launch
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aYandex's joint venture with Uber to buy smaller Russian taxi firm's assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
5WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About