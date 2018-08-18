Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Former Secretary-General and global icon, Kofi Annan passes at 80

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 05:56pm CEST

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe has joined the UN family in mourning the passing today, of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

'It is with the deepest regret that I learned about the passing of Kofi Annan. His tireless work and devotion to Africa up to the very last day, as he continued to advocate for peace in Zimbabwe is exactly what leadership should look like on our continent,' she said.

Ms. Songwe echoed the current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who hailed him as 'a guiding force for good' and a 'proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity.'

Kofi Annan was born in Kamasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938. He joined the UN system in 1962 as an administrative and budget officer with the World Health Organization in Geneva, rising through the ranks, including at the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, to hold senior-level posts in areas such as budget and finance, and peacekeeping.

He was the first black UN Secretary-General and served for two consecutive five-year terms, beginning in January 1997.

In 2001, he received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on the 100th anniversary of the prestigious award. The prize was awarded to the United Nations and to him, as the organization's Secretary-General.

May he Rest In Peace.

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 15:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Former Secretary-General and global icon, Kofi Annan passes at 80
PU
05:31pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Statement by the Secretary-General on the passing of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan
PU
05:21pTHE PARTNERSHIP FOR CANADA&RSQUO;S 21ST CENTURY TAX COMMISSION : Add Your Voice Today!
PU
05:21pEXECUTIVE UPDATE : Statement by Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, on the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
PU
05:13pMARTIN WINTERKORN : Der Spiegel
RE
04:02pChina's top diplomat says supports Turkey's efforts to safeguard stability
RE
02:03pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Weather Turkey Storm, But Should Watch The Dollar
DJ
01:44pTurkey's Erdogan says to challenge 'games' on the economy
RE
01:06pCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
12:21pCSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS : `Runners Drop Opener With 1-0 Decision In OT
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse
4VOLKSWAGEN : RUMBLE SEAT : 2018 Range Rover HSE Td6: The Last Days of Diesel -- WSJ
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.